Royal Global University organises 3-day exhibition

Guwahati, May 21: The Indian Knowledge System Cell at Royal Global University, in collaboration with INTACH (the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage) and the Departments of History, Fine Arts, Architecture, and Travel and Tourism, organised a captivating three-day exhibition starting on May 20, focused on culture and heritage, followed by an enriching lecture session. The exhibition was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Ankur Ganguly, Dean (Academic), and Dr. Sheila Bora, Professor and Advisor, Royal School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

The exhibition featured a diverse array of exhibits that meticulously showcased the historical and cultural tapestry of our society. Each department brought a unique perspective: The Department of History highlighted historical artefacts and narratives, the Department of Fine Arts showcased traditional and contemporary art forms, the Department of Architecture presented architectural marvels and designs, and the Department of Travel and Tourism illustrated the importance of heritage tourism. Together, these exhibits offered a comprehensive and enlightening exploration of our cultural heritage.

The event was further enriched by an enlightening welcome lecture on the importance of INTACH in Indian Knowledge Systems, delivered by Prof. (Dr.) Sheila Bora. The highlight of the session was an inspiring lecture by Ms. Vandana Manchanda, Director of the Architectural Heritage Division and Head of the Heritage Crafts and Community Division at INTACH. Her presentation on "Craft Revival and Its Socio-Economic Impact on Communities" delved into the transformative power of reviving traditional crafts, underscoring their implications for socio-economic development and cultural identity.