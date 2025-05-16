Royal Global University Launches Integrated BA and BSc Programs with Coaching for Civil Services by SPM IAS Academy

Guwahati, May 16, 2025 –In a significant step toward empowering Northeast India’s youth with academic excellence and competitive readiness for civil services examinations, Royal Global University, in collaboration with OnCampus, today launched its pioneering Integrated BA and BSc Programs with coaching by SPM IAS Academy. Designed to prepare students for UPSC, APSC, and other competitive exams while pursuing undergraduate degrees, these programs, commencing in the 2025 academic session, seamlessly blend academic rigor with specialized professional coaching.

The BA programs encompass disciplines such as Sociology, Economics, Public Administration, Political Science, History, Psychology, and English, while the BSc programs include Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Geography, Geology, Botany, and Zoology. Each program integrates coaching for the civil services examinations by SPM IAS Academy, renowned for its proven success, with 75.48% of the total seats in APSC CCE 2022 and 82.55% of the total seats in APSC CCE 2023. The UPSC / APSC-aligned curriculum features expert-led classes, regular mock tests, personalized mentorship, and skill-building workshops, enhanced by OnCampus’s advanced digital learning platforms and career guidance, ensuring students are well-prepared for success.

Commenting on this path-breaking initiative, Dr. AK Pansari, Chancellor of Royal Global University, stated, “This integrated program underscores our commitment to nurturing future leaders who will serve the nation with integrity and excellence, empowering students to realize their highest potential through academic and professional preparation.”

Prof. (Dr.) AK Buragohain, Chairman, Academic, Royal Global University, added, “Education must evolve to meet the aspirations of our youth. This initiative bridges academic learning with competitive exam readiness, preparing students for leadership in public service.”

Speaking on this occasion, Utpal Kanta, CEO of OnCampus, emphasized, “OnCampus is proud to support this visionary program by providing cutting-edge digital tools and career guidance, enabling students to access world-class resources and achieve their civil services goals.”

Chinmoy Bordoloi, Director of SPM IAS Academy, noted, “Our mission is to make high-quality civil services coaching accessible. This partnership inspires and guides Northeast youth toward success in UPSC and APSC exams.”

Dr. Diganta Munshi, Registrar (Administration) of Royal Global University, along with SPM IAS Academy Directors Satyajit Kumar, Mridul Mishra, Vivek Khetawat & Palash Pratim Gogoi remarked, “This collaboration is a game-changer for Assam’s youth, creating a seamless pathway for aspirants to excel in competitive exams while pursuing their degrees. It reflects RGU’s dedication to innovative education, equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to succeed in civil services and beyond.”

Royal Global University, known for its state-of-the-art facilities, OnCampus, a dynamic platform for advanced learning solutions, and SPM IAS Academy, a leader in civil services preparation, reaffirmed their shared commitment to fostering educational pathways that bridge academic learning with professional aspirations, setting a new benchmark for higher education in the region.

