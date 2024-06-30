Guwahati, June 30: In response to the ongoing challenges faced by the people of Manipur including the disruption of the studies of these students, the Royal Global University, Northeast India’s own Global University, has launched the "Hope for Manipur Scholarship." This special humanitarian scholarship aims to support the students and families affected by the recent violence in the state ensuring that education remains uninterrupted and accessible to these unfortunate students.

The 'Hope for Manipur Scholarship' offers a complete waiver of the Admission Fees for the students from the violence-affected families of Manipur.

Eligible students who secure admission to any undergraduate or postgraduate program at Royal Global University and who can provide evidence for the need of financial aid are encouraged to apply. This initiative is part of the university’s broader campaign, "Northeast Can't Wait. Padho! KuchBano." For Manipur, this campaign has been termed as "Manipur Can’t Wait Even in Tough Times."

Dr. AK Pansari, Chancellor of Royal Global University, stated, "Education is a beacon of hope and a trajectory for a brighter future. Through the 'Hope for Manipur Scholarship,' we aim to provide financial relief and a supportive environment for students whose lives have been disrupted by violence. Our commitment is to ensure that every student has the opportunity to pursue their academic dreams without hindrance."

Supporting this initiative is 12-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur, who has been a global voice for climate action. "I am proud to support Royal Global University’s 'Hope for Manipur Scholarship.' Education is a powerful tool for change, and it is crucial that Royal Global University Introduces 'Hope for Manipur Scholarship' to support the violence-affected students in the recent turmoil in Manipur.We stand together to support students in my home state during these tough times," said Licypriya.

Utpal Kanta, Director of Growth & Strategy at Royal Global University, emphasized the importance of this scholarship: "The recent events in Manipur have deeply affected many families. Our goal with this scholarship is to provide not just financial assistance, but also hope and succour to the students. We are dedicated to transforming lives through education."

The "Hope for Manipur Scholarship" is designed to offer a lifeline to those students whose educational pursuits have been disrupted and threatened by violence. It aims to create a safe and nurturing environment where they can continue their studies and build a brighter future.

Royal Global University invites the eligible students from Manipur to apply for the "Hope for Manipur Scholarship" and take this step towards a brighter future. For more information and application details, please visit www.rgu.ac.