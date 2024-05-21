Royal Global University hosts Professor Stephen P. Marks for a transformative academic experience

Guwahati, May 21: Royal Global University is currently hosting Professor (Dr.) Stephen P. Marks, Dean of the Jindal School of Public Health and Human Development, from May 19th to May 27th, 2024. This significant event will provide an invaluable opportunity to the students and faculty of the Royal School of Law and Administration, Department of Sociology, Social Work, and Political Science, to engage with a renowned academic leader and gain profound insights into various disciplines.

Throughout his visit, Professor Marks will lead a series of meticulously planned lectures, simulations, and interactive sessions. These activities are designed to enrich the academic experience of participants by bridging theoretical knowledge with practical applications. The sessions cover a broad spectrum of topics, offering deep dives into specific subject areas while fostering a holistic understanding of public health and human development issues.

The visit began with a general lecture on May 20th, which set the stage for a week of intensive academic engagement. Professor Marks continued with department-specific sessions, including a detailed lecture for the Royal School of Law and Administration, where he addressed an audience of 110 law students. His expertise was further showcased through simulation exercises, particularly benefiting law and political science students by providing them with hands-on, practical experiences in their fields. Professor Marks also engaged with the university's faculty, promoting interdisciplinary dialogue and collaboration. These interactions highlighted the importance of cross-departmental knowledge exchange, encouraging faculty members to integrate diverse perspectives into their teaching and research.

The impact of Professor Marks' visit underscores Royal Global University's commitment to providing its community with access to global academic leaders. His presence at the university will not only stimulate intellectual growth and critical thinking but also inspire students and faculty to aspire to greater academic and professional heights.