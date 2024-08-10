Royal Global University honoured with ‘Most Eminent Private University of Northeast’ Award

Guwahati, August 10: Royal Global University (RGU), a beacon of higher education in Northeast India, has been honored with the ‘Most Eminent Private University of Northeast’ award at the prestigious News18 Education Eminence Award 2024. The grand award ceremony recently took place at Hotel Radisson Blu and was graced by Assam Cabinet Minister Sri Jayanta Malla Baruah as the Chief Guest. Prof. (Dr.) Ankur Ganguly, Dean of Academics, and Shri Utpal Kanta, Director of Growth & Strategy, received the award on behalf of the university.



This accolade recognizes Royal Global University’s unwavering commitment to advancing regional and national development through exemplary educational practices. The university prides itself on its diverse academic offerings across twenty-three schools, world-class infrastructure, robust scholarship programs, research & innovation, global collaborations, and active participation in sports, cultural events, and community outreach. These endeavors are complemented by its significant research contributions, dynamic innovation environment, and extensive collaborations with over 190 leading educational and industrial organizations worldwide.

Chancellor Dr. A.K. Pansari appreciated his fraternity at The Assam Royal Global University and congratulated them, saying, “The Assam Royal Global University shall aspire to soar higher and set further milestones of quality and education. We must not rest at this recognition but must view it as a stepping stone to catapult our team efforts further.”

Speaking on this occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Ankur Ganguly expressed gratitude to the organizers and shared insights into the university's impactful journey and future aspirations.

Shri Utpal Kanta reflected on this honor, stating, "This recognition reaffirms our dedication to cultivating an educational ecosystem that not only nurtures young minds but also strategically addresses the educational exodus by offering top-tier opportunities at home. Inspired by Honorable Chancellor Dr. A.K. Pansari's visionary leadership, we are committed to continuing our mission to shape an empowered and educated Northeast India."

Chancellor Dr. A.K. Pansari appreciated his fraternity at The Assam Royal Global University and congratulated them, saying, “The Assam Royal Global University shall aspire to soar higher and set further milestones of quality and education. We must not rest at this recognition but must view it as a stepping stone to catapult our team efforts further.”

Royal Global University is currently home to approximately 8,000 students and is equipped with advanced infrastructure designed to foster an engaging and supportive learning environment.