Royal Global University empowers faculty and students with research grants
Guwahati, May 12: Established in 2017, the Assam Royal Global University has been trying to emerge as a leading university in the Northeastern region, aiming at achieving academic excellence and innovation. Quality teaching and cutting-edge research are our priorities.
To this end, the university has been taking some tangible steps, for instance:
- An amount of Rs 11,11,173 was spent on ‘Students Research Projects’ conducted under the guidance of identified faculty members during the year 2022–2023.
- In the year 2024, the university has initiated a lofty research initiative in the name of ‘Seed Money Grants’ to faculty members across the board for a period of 1–1.5 years. On this project, an amount of Rs 72 lakh has already been sanctioned to 54 faculty members. To initiate work on this project, the first installment of the grant amounting to Rs 18,06,000 has already been released. The project work entails the involvement of students as well.
