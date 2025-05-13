Royal Global School, Guwahati, Celebrates Stellar CBSE 2025 Board Exam Results

Guwahati, May 13, 2025 – Royal Global School, Guwahati, has once again demonstrated its academic excellence with outstanding results in the CBSE 2025 board examinations for Class X (AISSE) and Class XII (AISSCE). The school community is abuzz with pride as students have achieved remarkable success, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to quality education.

In Class XII (AISSCE), Bhavya Tusnial topped the batch and Commerce stream with an impressive 98.2%. Veer Jain secured 98%, and Saumya Shyamsukha scored 97.2%. In the Humanities stream, Shayandita Das led with 97.2%, while Pari Gupta topped the Science stream with 95.2%. For Class X (AISSE), Prayash Kalita clinched the first position with 98.8%, followed by Aditya Agarwal with 97.6%, and Swaja Jain and Adrit Mazumdar, both with 97.2%. Other notable performers include Dev Goyal (96.8%), Dhruv Bagri (96.6%), and Krisha Jain (95.8%).

This year, 82 students appeared for the Class X exams, with 26 students scoring 90% and above, showcasing their academic strength and dedication. In Class XII, 138 students participated, with 36 students achieving 90% and above, reflecting their commitment to excellence.

Dr. AK Pansari, Chairman of Royal Global School, expressed his delight, stating, “Our students’ exceptional performance in the CBSE 2025 exams is a testament to their hard work and the unwavering dedication of our faculty. We are committed to nurturing talent and fostering an environment of excellence.”

Dr. Arup Mukhopadhayay, Director, added, “These results reflect the collective efforts of our students, parents, and teachers. Royal Global School will continue to uphold its legacy of academic rigor and holistic development, preparing students for a bright future.”

The school administration extends heartfelt congratulations to all students, parents, and staff for their contributions to this success. Royal Global School also announces that admissions for Grade XI (Session 2025-26) are now open. Royal Global School remains steadfast in its mission to deliver world-class education and shape future leaders.

