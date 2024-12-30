Road Safety Campaigns in Telangana: Are They Making a Difference?

Road safety remains a major concern in Telangana as fatalities increased by 45.8% between 2018 and 2022. As a result, many road safety campaigns have been performed in recent years to reduce the number of accidents.

These projects try to promote awareness about safe driving such as using seat belts and helmets and following traffic laws.

Generally, government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) arrange such awareness campaigns to educate the public about the dangers of irresponsible driving and the need for improved road infrastructure. Also, the traffic management authority presently is very strict and if they find any violation of rules, they immediately issue ts traffic challan.

Thus, in this article, you will learn whether these road safety campaigns are making a noticeable difference in decreasing accidents and saving lives in Telangana.

Different Road Safety Campaigns in Telangana

These are some road safety campaigns in Telangana to promote awareness among drivers:

• Road Safety Campaign in Siddipet by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India

On December 13 2024, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched a road safety awareness program in Siddipet, Telangana. Nearly 2,200 students and staff from Kendriya Vidyalaya and Sahasraa High School participated in this campaign.

This campaign aims to encourage appropriate road behaviour in youth through interactive programs, including theoretical education and quizzes, danger prediction training, and practical riding activities.

Since its beginning in Telangana, HMSI has educated approximately 300,000 people on safe road usage. The campaign highlights the significance of a safety culture in young riders. Also, the objective of HMSI is to have zero traffic collisions by 2050, and they are following the target of the Indian government to reduce the fatalities by 50% by 2030.

• Road Safety Week

National Road Safety Week is observed annually in Telangana from January 11 to 17. The aim is to raise awareness about road safety and reduce traffic accidents. This initiative was started by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 1989.

This campaign highlights the urgent need for safer road practices, especially in India where the number of fatalities each year is approximately 1.68 lakh. The theme for 2024 is "Be a Road Safety Hero," which encourages individuals to take personal responsibility for road safety.

During this week, the traffic management system of Telangana arranges various activities such as community sessions, educational programs, and the distribution of safety materials.

The campaign focuses on promoting safe driving habits, such as obeying traffic signals, wearing seat belts and helmets, and avoiding distractions while driving. By creating a culture of safety, National Road Safety Week aims to significantly decrease the number of accidents and fatalities on Telangana's roads.

• E-Challan System

To make the challan system easier for the traffic management system as well as for people, the e challan Hyderabad is available for all. In case, you do any violations on the road, you will receive challans which you need to clear within 60 days through the portal. Thus it makes the enforcement system better in Telangana.

• Road Safety Campaign WithSarvejana Foundation

The Sarvejana Foundation actively works to improve road safety in Telangana through its Road Safety Awareness Programme. This initiative aims to reduce road accidents by 5% over the next decade.

The foundation focuses on key issues such as overspeeding, non-usage of helmets and seat belts, and distracted driving. By collaborating with central and state governments, the Sarvejana Foundation implements targeted awareness campaigns that emphasise the 4 E's: Education, Enforcement, Engineering, and Emergency Care.

These campaigns include community outreach programs, workshops, and educational materials designed to inform the public about safe driving practices. Additionally, Sarvejana encourages organizations and individuals to participate in their efforts by volunteering or donating.

• Mr. RIDO Campaign

The Telangana government launched "Mr RIDO," a road safety mascot, to enhance its audio-visual campaign to promote road safety awareness. This initiative includes the screening of five animated films that focus on essential road safety concepts in cinema halls across the state.

• KVRR Children Traffic Awareness Park in Karimnagar

The KVRR Children Traffic Awareness Park in Karimnagar is to educate young students about traffic rules and signals. Established within the office of the District Transport Commissioner, the park has trained over 5,000 students from both government and private schools.

Are These Campaigns Effective in Telangana?

The Telangana government has implemented various road safety measures to address the rising number of traffic accidents and fatalities. In 2020, the state recorded 19,164 accidents with 6,668 fatalities which is a slight decrease from the previous year.

Additionally, the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department runs an annual calendar for identifying and rectifying black spots on roads in Telangana. This initiative has identified a total of 175 black spots, with 25 on National Highways, 44 identified by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and 106 on state roads.

Collectively, Telangana is trying to do better and going towards better urban mobility.