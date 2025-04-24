RGU students & faculty Held protest march over Pahalgam attack in Guwahati

Guwahati, April 24, 2025 – The students, scholars and faculty of Royal Global University, Guwahati on Wednesday united in a resolute stand against terrorism, organized a protest march and condolence meeting to mourn the tragic loss of 26 innocent lives, mostly tourists, in a heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025.

The university community gathered to condemn the terrorist acts, express profound grief, and demand justice for the victims of this brutal attack, one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama incident. The protest march, led by students and faculty, proceeded through the campus with participants carrying placards denouncing terrorism and calling for justice and unity. A condolence meeting followed, where attendees observed a two-minute silence to honor the victims and extend condolences to their families.

Condemning this heinous act in the strongest terms, Dr. AK Pansari, Chancellor of Royal Global University, stated, “The barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam is an affront to humanity and our nation’s values. We demand the strongest possible action to bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure such atrocities are never repeated. Our university stands firm with the nation, united in grief and resolve.”

Shri Utpal Kanta, Director of Growth and Strategy at Royal Global University, declared, “We vehemently condemn the terrorist acts that claimed innocent lives in Pahalgam. We stand together as a country in this time of grief and crisis, urging authorities to bring the people behind this heinous act to justice swiftly.”

Shri Sattyakee D’com Bhuyan, Dy Dean, Student Welfare at the university, added, “This cowardly attack on innocent tourists is an assault on humanity. We stand united, demanding swift actions against those responsible and a firm and befitting reply to this attack on our country.”

Royal Global University, India’s finest university in Northeast, extends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved families, condemns the terrorists’ acts, and calls for justice to ensure such tragedies are not repeated. Royal Global University stands together with the nation in this time of grief and crisis, advocating for solidarity and resilience.



