Renault’s Night & Day limited edition set to lift your mood this festive season

Guwahati, Oct 19: Adding a sophisticated flair to the festive season, Renault India unveiled the Night & Day Limited Edition of its popular models – Kiger, Triber, and Kwid.

With a focus on stylish design and modern features, this limited edition brings together elegance and innovation for the discerning, new-age customer.

The Night & Day Limited Edition introduces an exclusive Pearl White with mystery black roof dual tone body colour across the three models, offering an elevated look that blends urban-friendly design with a bold statement on the road. The Night & Day limited edition:

Key Highlights of the Night & Day Limited Edition:

• Based on the RXL variant of Triber, Kiger & RXL(O) variant on Kwid aimed towards offering the best value to the customers

• First in segment pearl white dualtone exterior body theme in lower variants bringing stylish design on the lower variants

• Exterior Enhancements include piano black wheel covers, piano black grille Inserts, piano black model nameplate, piano black ORVMs on kiger & triber, piano black tailgate garnish on Kiger

• Modern features on Kiger & Triber Night & Day limited edition including 9inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone replication & rear view camera.

• Additional feature addition includes rear power windows on Triber

• 1,600 units will be available under this limited series for all models together.

Speaking about the launch, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India, said, "This is an exciting announcement not only for our new-age customers, but for our dealers & employees as well. The limited edition allows the customers make a bold statement with the Night and Day Limited Edition, where the three cars will be offered in new pearl white with mystery black roof. This reflects our dedication to crafting wow customer-centric experiences. We are confident that this new limited edition will enable us to welcome more customers to our growing Renault family."

The Night & Day Limited Edition are attractively priced with a strong value proposition:

• Triber : INR 7,00,000 ( INR 20K additional on Triber RXL manual)

• Kiger : INR 6,74,990 ( INR 15K additional on Kiger RXL manual)

: INR 7,24,990 ( INR 15K additional on Kiger RXL EASY-R AMT)

• Kwid : INR 4,99,500 ( same price as Kwid RXL(O) manual )









Renault India’s product range of KIGER, TRIBER and KWID comes with innovative and advanced safety features as part of the Human First Program which is designed to minimise the risk of accidents and improve overall safety for occupants and pedestrians alike.

As part of this program, Renault has upgraded and introduced new and enhanced safety features across all its product range in India, that are designed to minimize the risk of accidents and improve overall safety. Under the Human First Program, Renault India’s product line-up boasts of innovative and class leading safety features such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP) for enhanced control on curvy roads, catering to both amateur and experienced drivers, Hill Start Assist (HSA) which prevents car roll-back when starting uphill after braking, Traction Control System (TCS) that identifies wheel speed irregularities, automatically reducing spins to maintain grip on slippery surfaces and prevent accidents and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) which provides real-time alerts for under-inflated or punctured tyres in the vehicle.

Further enhancing the safety, all variants now feature a rear seatbelt reminder. With more than 15+ safety features as standard, Kiger, Triber and 14+ Safety features standard in Kwid.

Renault India's commitment to delivering exceptional driving experiences is reflected in this pioneering achievement, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the automotive industry.

The bookings and retails of the NIGHT & DAY LIMITED EDITION commenced from 17th September 2024 onwards at a Renault authorized dealership. As a limited-edition model, interested customers are encouraged to book early to secure their chance to own this remarkable vehicle.

ABOUT RENAULT

Renault, a historic mobility brand and pioneer of electric vehicles in Europe, has always developed innovative vehicles. With the ‘Renaulution’ strategic plan, Renault has embarked on an ambitious, value-generating transformation moving towards a more competitive, balanced and electrified range. Its ambition is to embody modernity and innovation in technology, energy and mobility services in the automotive industry and beyond.

Renault India Pvt. Ltd. is a fully owned subsidiary of Renault S.A.S. France. Renault India cars are manufactured in the manufacturing facility located in Oragadam, Chennai, with a capacity of 480,000 units per annum. Renault India also has a widespread presence of close to 350+ sales and 450+ service touchpoints, which include 210+ Workshop on Wheels locations across the country, with benchmark sales and service quality.