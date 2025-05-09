Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani hails Operation Sindoor, backs armed forces and PM Modi’s leadership

In a strong statement of solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces following Operation Sindoor, Mr. Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, praised the military's swift and precise action under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We are very proud of our Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor. India stands united, fierce in resolve and unshakable in purpose, against the scourge of all forms of terrorism," Ambani stated.

Highlighting the government's bold stance, he said, "Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has demonstrated that India will never remain silent in the face of terror and that we will not tolerate a single attack on our soil, on our civilians, or on the brave men and women who defend our nation."

Ambani emphasized that recent developments have underscored the country’s unwavering commitment to defending its sovereignty. "The last few days have shown that every threat to our peace will be met with firm and decisive action."

Expressing the commitment of the Reliance Group, he added, "The Reliance family is ready to support any measure in protecting our nation’s unity and integrity. We, like our fellow Indians, believe—India seeks peace, but not at the cost of its pride, security, or sovereignty."

He concluded the statement with a rousing message of unity and strength: "Together, we will stand. We will fight. And we will prevail. Jai Hind! Jai Hind Ki Sena!"

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)