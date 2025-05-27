Rampant overcharging in Fancy Bazaar parking as GMC tender remains pending

With Guwahati emerging as a rapidly developing city marked by numerous infrastructural expansion projects, a pressing issue continues to trouble commuters — the lack of adequate parking in major locations.

If the dearth of parking spaces wasn’t enough, over the past several months, residents have raised concerns over what they allege is “extortion” in the name of parking fees at several spots across the city.

One such location is Fancy Bazaar — Guwahati’s bustling commercial hub — where parking facilities are limited and often overwhelmed. On busy days, it is nearly impossible to find a suitable spot for four-wheelers.

Daily commuters to Fancy Bazaar are grappling with exorbitant parking charges, with some locations demanding between Rs 40 to Rs 60 per hour.

Although the parking facility on Jail Road accommodates hundreds of vehicles, it remains in a deplorable condition, especially during the monsoon.

This often forces citizens to look for alternatives in the Kamarpatty area or use the multi-storeyed parking facility near the main road.

Most parking zones in the city are leased out to third-party operators by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), and employees are authorised to collect the designated fees.

However, in some areas, these employees reportedly exploit users by taking advantage of vague receipts where the per-hour rates are not clearly mentioned.













Vague receipts are issued where per-hour charges are not mentioned (AT Photo)

One of the trouble spots is Hem Baruah Road near Church Campus in Pan Bazar, where citizens frequently complain of “loot” in the name of parking fees, despite it being a GMC-designated parking area.

“I mostly prefer Jail Road parking as they charge the allotted fee; however, it becomes difficult during the monsoon. Recently, I parked my car near Pan Bazar Police Station for just half an hour. When I returned, the parking attendant asked me to pay Rs. 50. When I questioned him, he said they are private entities and this is the fee they charge for an hour,” said Darshan Kalita, a Guwahati resident.

Another resident, Uddipan Das, said, “I parked my car near Baptist Church on the eve of Durga Puja last year for half an hour. When I started my engine to leave, the parking attendant demanded Rs. 100. This was complete loot. Since then, I have been parking either at Jail Road or near Cotton University.”

“Last month, I parked my car near Baptist Church in Fancy Bazar for about an hour. When I returned, a person unexpectedly demanded Rs. 80, claiming I had been there for over two hours at a new rate of Rs. 30 per hour. Before I could check his credentials, he fled. I’m a local and know parking prices fluctuate, but even I was duped. It makes me wonder how new visitors to Guwahati are being exploited,” said Aditya.

While illegal parking charges are the common complaint, residents also question the defaced GMC parking fee banners installed near the area.













The parking fee banners in the area are defaced (AT Photo)

“These parking attendants almost always charge more than the allotted fee. When I tried to check the banners installed there, to my surprise, the pricing section was defaced,” said Narayan Kalita, a bank employee.

When The Assam Tribune investigated these allegations, we found the defaced banners and attendants charging up to four times the allotted amount.

When questioned about why they don’t charge according to GMC rates despite their receipts stating the municipality, one attendant said, “Although it is a GMC-designated area, we are private entities. We charge according to our fee structure.”

Meanwhile, the GMC told The Assam Tribune, “The space is under GMC control; however, the previous tender has expired and a new tender is yet to be notified. Until then, they are charging as they wish, though they should be charging as per GMC rates.”

Until the GMC finalises a new tender, commuters remain vulnerable to overcharging and exploitation, underscoring the urgent need for stricter oversight and transparent regulation of Guwahati’s parking services.