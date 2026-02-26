Preventing Phishing and Screen-Sharing Scams in UPI Apps

The digital revolution has brought banking directly to our fingertips. With just a few taps on a smartphone, we can pay for groceries, settle utility bills, or send money to friends instantly. This ease of use is why UPI has become the preferred method of transaction for millions of people every day.

However, this convenience also attracts the attention of digital fraudsters. As more people move their finances online, scammers are developing sophisticated ways to trick unsuspecting users. Understanding how these scams work is the first step toward keeping your hard-earned money safe from harm.

By staying informed about the latest tactics used by criminals, you can navigate the digital world with confidence. Protecting yourself does not require expert technical knowledge. It simply requires a bit of caution and a clear understanding of how a secure UPI app should function in your daily life.

Understanding the Mechanics of Phishing

Phishing is one of the oldest tricks in the book, yet it remains highly effective. In the context of digital payments, phishing involves sending fraudulent communications that appear to come from a reliable source. You might receive an SMS, an email, or even a message on social media that looks like it is from your bank or a government agency. These messages often contain a sense of urgency to make you act without thinking.

A common phishing tactic involves a fake "Collect Request" on your payment platform. A scammer might send you a request for money while claiming they are actually sending a refund or a prize to you. They will tell you that you need to enter your PIN to receive the funds. In reality, entering your PIN always means money is leaving your account. A legitimate payment will never require you to enter a secret code to receive money.

Another form of phishing involves fake websites. Scammers create pages that look exactly like the login portal of a bank or a payment service. If you enter your credentials on these sites, the criminals capture your data immediately. Always check the URL of any site you visit and avoid clicking on suspicious links sent by unknown numbers.

The Growing Threat of Screen-Sharing Scams

Screen-sharing scams are particularly dangerous because they give a stranger full control over your device. These scams usually begin with a phone call from someone pretending to be a customer support representative. They might claim there is a technical glitch with your account or that a suspicious transaction needs to be reversed. To help you fix the problem, they will ask you to download a specific application from the app store.

Once you install the app and provide the connection code, the scammer can see everything on your screen in real time. They can watch you open your secure UPI app and see you type in your passwords or PINs. They might even ask you to perform a small "test" transaction, which allows them to capture your sensitive banking details.

It is vital to remember that no legitimate customer service agent will ever ask you to download a third-party app to view your screen. If someone makes this request, hang up the phone immediately. These apps are designed for technical support between trusted parties, not for banking assistance with strangers.

Common Tactics Used to Deceive Users

Fraudsters often use psychological pressure to bypass your common sense. One frequent method is the "KYC Update" scam. You may receive a message stating that your account will be blocked within two hours if you do not update your details. This creates panic, making you more likely to follow the instructions of the scammer who calls you shortly after the message arrives.

The "overpayment" scam is also becoming common. A scammer might send you a fake screenshot showing they accidentally sent you more money than intended for a purchase. They will then ask you to send the "extra" amount back. Before you ever send money back to a stranger, always check your actual bank balance through your secure UPI app to see if any funds were truly deposited.

How to Identify a Secure UPI App

When you are choosing which platform to use for your transactions, security should be your top priority. A secure UPI app will always have multiple layers of protection. This includes biometric authentication, such as fingerprint or face recognition, which ensures that only you can access the interface. It should also provide clear notifications for every transaction, whether it is a debit or a credit.

Always ensure that you download your payment applications from official sources like the verified app stores on your phone. Avoid downloading versions from third-party websites or links sent via text. Official versions receive regular security updates that patch vulnerabilities and keep your data safe from new types of malware.

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)