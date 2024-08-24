PRERANA IASOWA Guwahati Marathon to commence on Feb 9, 2025

Guwahati, Aug 24: The vibrant city of Guwahati is gearing up for the second edition of the PRERANA IASOWA Guwahati Marathon, set to take place on the 9th of February 2025. The event, organised by Paper Mache Pvt. Ltd., which is Assam's only AIMS-certified marathon, promises to be bigger and grander than 2024, uniting both professional and amateur runners in a celebration of the Assamese community spirit and especially the joy of running.

The press launch event, held at the India Club, featured the unveiling of the official Guwahati Marathon website and has now kick started the much-anticipated registration process. The event was honoured by the presence of esteemed guests:



Diganta Borah, Commissioner of Police, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. His presence emphasised the commitment of local authorities to promoting healthy lifestyles and community engagement.



Lovlina Borgohain, the celebrated Olympic medallist, very kindly joined in as the Guest of onor. Borgohain's achievements and dedication to sports embody the spirit of perseverance and excellence, making her a fitting inspiration for all participants.



Nirmala Kota, President of Prerana IASOWA, delivered the keynote speech, highlighting the impact of a marathon on social causes and community wellness. She was quoted saying, "We are thrilled to be a part of the Guwahati Marathon 2025. This event not only promotes physical fitness but also serves as a platform to support meaningful social causes. We look forward to seeing enthusiastic participation from all quarters."



Anjan Pathak, Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, addressed the audience, announcing their support for participatory sports in the state. "As an avid runner myself, I believe these events are more than just races, and I always encourage our employees to participate. "As a proud sponsor, Vantage Circle aims to inspire everyone to stay active, push their boundaries, and connect with others in a meaningful way."



This edition will also witness the involvement of a renowned Race Director, Surpreet Singh Khalsa. With the launch of the official website, aspiring participants can now access all necessary details and secure their spot in this prestigious event at www.theguwahatimarathon.com.



**About the Guwahati Marathon**



The Guwahati Marathon aims to become an annual event dedicated to promoting fitness, community engagement, and the spirit of running. With its roots deeply embedded in Assamese culture, the marathon aims to be a platform for bringing people together, celebrating achievements, and fostering a culture of health and well-being in the state.

