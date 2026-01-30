Premier Schools Exhibition Brings India’s Finest Boarding Schools to Guwahati

Guwahati | 31 January – 1 February 2026 | Vivanta Guwahati | 11:00 am – 6:00 pm

In an increasingly complex and competitive world, education today must extend well beyond academics. Children are required to develop independence, resilience, adaptability, leadership and global awareness from an early age—skills that are difficult to nurture within conventional schooling environments alone. Boarding school education, with its structured routines, immersive learning ecosystem and strong emphasis on character-building, has therefore emerged as a compelling choice for families seeking holistic development and future readiness for their children.

Addressing this need, the Premier Schools Exhibition (PSE)—India’s largest and most trusted showcase of premier boarding schools—will be held in Guwahati on 31st January and 1st February 2026 at Vivanta Guwahati, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.













The two-day exhibition is an annual event and will feature 20+ of India’s most prestigious legacy and new-age boarding schools, including international schools and leading UK boarding schools with campuses in India, all under one roof. The event offers parents from Assam and the North-East a rare opportunity to explore high-quality residential education options without travelling to multiple cities.

Parents will have the opportunity to interact directly with School Heads and senior Admissions Teams, enabling them to gain authentic insights into academic frameworks, campus life, pastoral care, sports infrastructure, fee structures, admission processes and student outcomes. Such direct engagement allows families to evaluate schools across key parameters including national and international curricula, interdisciplinary teaching approaches, contemporary academic pathways and global university linkages.

Some of the participating schools include Harrow International School Bengaluru, The International School Bangalore, The Lawrence School - Sanawar, The Assam Valley School - Tezpur, Vandya International School - Guwahati, Miles Bronson Residential School - Guwahati, Mussoorie International School, Unison World School – Dehradun, SelaQui International School – Dehradun, Tula’s International School – Dehradun, Sharda World School - Agra, Rockwoods School - Udaipur, Mody School - Rajasthan, The Sagar School - NCR, Rajasthan, SAI International Residential School - Bhubaneswar, Birla Vidya Mandir – Nainital, Ganga International School - New Delhi among many others.

















The Premier Schools Exhibition has consistently served as a trusted platform for parents seeking clarity, credibility and direct access to India’s finest boarding institutions.

Entry is free with prior registration.

Parents are encouraged to register at https://premierschoolsexhibition.com/guwahati/

