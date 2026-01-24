Premier schools exhibition brings India’s finest boarding schools to Guwahati

As education evolves beyond academics, parents are increasingly seeking schools that focus on holistic development, leadership, independence and global readiness. Boarding schools, with their immersive learning environments and strong emphasis on character-building, continue to emerge as a preferred choice for future-focused families.

Addressing this need, the Premier Schools Exhibition (PSE)—India’s most trusted showcase of premier boarding schools—comes to Guwahati on 31 January & 1 February 2026, at Vivanta Guwahati, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.





The two-day exhibition will feature 20+ leading legacy and new-age boarding schools from India and abroad, including international schools and UK boarding schools with Indian campuses. Parents will have the opportunity to interact directly with School Heads and senior Admissions Teams, gaining first-hand insights into academics, campus life, pastoral care, sports facilities, fee structures and admission processes.

The exhibition offers parents across Assam and the North-East a rare opportunity to explore and compare top residential education options offering IB, Cambridge, ICSE and CBSE Boards—all under one roof.





Some of the participating schools include Harrow International School Bengaluru, The International School Bangalore, The Lawrence School - Sanawar, Assam Valley School - Tezpur, Vandya International School - Guwahati, Miles Bronson School - Guwahati, Mussoorie International School, Unison World School – Dehradun and many others.

🎟️ Entry is free with prior registration

🔗 Register now: premierschoolsexhibition.com/guwahati

