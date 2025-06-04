87 years of service to the nation
Article

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin: A Comprehensive Guide

By Special Features Desk
Launched on April 1, 2016, by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin is a flagship initiative of the Government of India aimed at providing affordable, pucca (permanent) houses with basic amenities to rural households.

With a mission of "Housing for All," PMAY-G targets houseless families and those living in kutcha (temporary) or dilapidated houses. As of February 2, 2025, 2.69 crore houses have been completed out of a target of 3.79 crore, with plans to construct an additional 2 crore houses by March 2029.

This article covers the scheme's objectives, eligibility, benefits, application process, required documents, and more.

Objectives of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G)

Provide Pucca Houses: Construct 4.95 crore durable, weather-resistant houses with a minimum area of 25 sq.m, including a kitchen and toilet, for rural households by March 2029.

Ensure Basic Amenities: Equip houses with essential facilities like electricity (via Saubhagya Scheme), LPG (Ujjwala Yojana), drinking water (Jal Jeevan Mission), and sanitation (Swachh Bharat Mission).

Target Vulnerable Groups: Prioritize homeless families, those in kutcha or dilapidated houses, and marginalized communities (BPL, SC/ST, disabled, widows, landless laborers) using SECC 2011 and Awaas+ 2024 data.

Promote Social Equity: Empower women through mandatory joint or sole ownership of houses, fostering gender equality and economic security.

Enhance Rural Living Standards: Replace unsafe, temporary shelters with permanent structures to improve health, safety, and quality of life.

Encourage Local Resource Use: Utilize locally sourced, eco-friendly materials (brick, cement) and beneficiary-led construction to boost rural economies and sustainability.

Ensure Transparency and Efficiency: Implement geo-tagging, AwaasSoft MIS, and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) for accountable fund disbursement and progress monitoring.

Achieve Universal Rural Housing: Bridge the rural housing gap by providing financial assistance (₹1,20,000-₹1,30,000) and converging with other schemes to ensure no eligible household is left without a pucca house.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for PMAY-G, applicants must meet the following conditions:

Property Ownership: The applicant or their family must not own a pucca house anywhere in India.

Housing Condition: Eligible households include those that are houseless or living in zero, one, or two-room kutcha houses with non-concrete walls and roofs, as per the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011.

Income: Annual household income should typically be up to ₹1.8 lakh (EWS category), though recent updates allow applicants with monthly incomes up to ₹15,000.

Residency: Applicants must be permanent residents of India.

Other Conditions:

○ Households with no literate male above 25 years, no adult members aged 15–59, or disabled members are prioritized.

○ Widows, families of defense/paramilitary/police personnel killed in action, or those with members suffering from leprosy, cancer, or HIV are given additional priority.

Exclusions: Households owning motorized vehicles, mechanized agricultural equipment, or with government employees are automatically excluded.

Benefits

PMAY-G offers an of financial and non-financial support, tailored to rural realities:

Financial Assistance:

○ Up to ₹1.3 lakh per beneficiary for house construction, disbursed in instalments to ensure proper use. Beneficiaries can also avail a ₹70,000 loan at a subsidized 3% lower interest rate.

○ ₹12,000 for building a toilet, aligned with SBM-G’s sanitation goals.

○ ₹90.95 daily wages for 95 days of unskilled labour under MGNREGA, often through the Rural Mason Training program, which trains locals in construction skills.

Subsidies: A 6.5% interest subsidy on home loans through the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS), making borrowing more affordable.

Convergence Benefits:

○ One free LPG connection per household under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, reducing reliance on smoky firewood.

○ Access to piped drinking water, electricity, and waste management via programs like Jal Jeevan Mission and Saubhagya Scheme.

Sustainable Design: Houses are built using locally sourced materials (e.g., bamboo in Assam, stone in Rajasthan) and region-specific designs to withstand local climate challenges like floods or earthquakes. Geo-tagging via the Awaas+ app ensures construction quality.

Transparent Funding: Funds are transferred directly to Aadhaar-linked bank or post office accounts, minimizing leakages. For instance, a beneficiary in Uttar Pradesh might receive their first ₹50,000 installment after laying the foundation, verified by a geo-tagged photo.

Application Process

PMAY-G relies solely on an offline application process, ensuring accessibility for rural applicants with limited internet access. Beneficiaries are primarily identified through SECC 2011 and the Awaas+ 2024 survey, with Gram Sabhas playing a pivotal role in verification.

Visit Your Gram Panchayat or Block Development Office: These local offices are the entry points for PMAY-G applications.

Collect and Fill the Application Form: The form requires details like your name, address, Aadhaar number, income, and housing status. Staff often assist illiterate applicants to ensure accuracy.

Submit Documents: Attach all required documents (listed below) with the form. Make photocopies, as originals may be needed later.

Gram Sabha Verification: The application is reviewed during a Gram Sabha meeting, where community members confirm your eligibility (e.g., verifying you live in a kutcha house).

Approval Process: Post-Gram Sabha, Block and District authorities conduct final checks. Approved applicants receive a sanction letter and funds via DBT.

Required Documents

Accurate documentation is critical to avoid rejection. Prepare the following:

Identity Proof: Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, Passport, or Driving License. Aadhaar is mandatory. Aadhaar ensures DBT functionality.

Aadhaar Consent Form: If someone else (e.g., a Panchayat official) submits your application, include a signed consent form allowing Aadhaar use.

Address Proof: Electricity/water bill, rental agreement, or passport showing your rural address.

Income Proof: Income certificate from a Tehsildar, salary slips, or latest Income Tax Return (ITR) proving EWS/LIG status.

Bank Details: Aadhaar-linked bank or post office account passbook with account number and IFSC code.

MGNREGA Job Card Number: Essential for claiming labour benefits. Register at your Gram Panchayat if you don’t have one.

Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Registration Number: Needed for the ₹12,000 toilet grant. Obtain this via SBM-G registration.

Affidavit: A notarized statement declaring you and your family don’t own a pucca house anywhere in India.

Property Documents (if applicable): Agreement to Sale, Title Deed, No Objection Certificate (NOC) from builder/society, approved construction plan, or valuation certificate for the plot.

Additional Documents (if applicable):

○ Caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC/Minority status.

○ Disability certificate for priority consideration.

○ Architect’s certificate estimating construction costs (rarely required).

Verification and Approval Process

The journey from application to house construction is methodical:

Submission: Your form and documents are collected by the Gram Panchayat.

Eligibility Check: Gram Sabha cross-checks your details against SECC 2011 data and local knowledge. For instance, neighbors might confirm your kutcha house status.

Sanctioning: Block and District officials finalize approvals. Approved beneficiaries receive funds in 3–4 installments (e.g., ₹50,000 for foundation, ₹40,000 for walls).

Construction Monitoring: Officials use the Awaas+ app to track progress via geo-tagged photos at stages like plinth, lintel, and roof. Houses must be at least 25 sq.m. and include a toilet.

Delays can occur if documents are incomplete or Gram Sabha meetings are postponed, so follow up weekly with the Panchayat.

Additional Information on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G)

Funding Structure: 60:40 Central-State share for plain areas; 90:10 for North-Eastern, hilly states, and Union Territories. The total cost per house includes PMAY-G funds, MGNREGA wages, and convergence scheme contributions.

Beneficiary Selection Process:

○ Uses Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) 2011 for initial identification.

○ Awaas+ 2024 survey adds eligible households missed earlier.

○ Gram Sabha verifies and finalizes lists to ensure transparency.

Installment Disbursement:

○ 1st: After foundation laying.

○ 2nd: Up to plinth level.

○ 3rd: Up to lintel level.

○ 4th: On completion, verified via geo-tagging.



(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)


Special Features Desk


