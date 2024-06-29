Poster of Ravi Sarma-starrer ‘Dhwaja’ unveiled at Jyoti Chitraban

Guwahati, June 29: The makers of the Assamese movie “Dhwaja’, starring popular actor Ravi Sarma, unveiled the poster of the movie at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati on Friday.

“Dhwaja” is a gripping action thriller that follows the life of Major, a dedicated special force officer. His world is turned upside down by a personal tragedy that quickly escalates into a matter of national security. As Major delves deeper into the incident, he uncovers a vast conspiracy that threatens his country. His journey is a testament to his devotion to the country and his unwavering commitment to justice.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, “Dhwaja” unites talent and resources from both Thailand and India. Unlike typical international collaborations, Thailand is intricately woven into the narrative, with key story elements set in Thailand and Northeast India. This unique partnership brings together top artists and technicians, including a lead actress from Thailand and the action are designed by Hollywood’s renowned action team “The One”.

Makers informed that the movie will be shot in various locations across India and Thailand.

The director of the movie, Shahnawaz Rahman said, “With 'Dhwaja,' we are not just telling a story of heroism and duty but also bridging cultural divides through an unprecedented collaboration between Thailand and India. This film is a visual and emotional journey, and I am thrilled to bring this powerful narrative to life.”