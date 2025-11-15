POCSO Centre UTSAH Marks Children’s Day with Healing Musicial Session

Guwahati, Nov 15: The POCSO Centre run by UTSAH, a leading Assam-based child rights organisation, celebrated Children’s Day with a special healing and musical interaction for child survivors of abuse.

The session was led by internationally acclaimed violinist and motivational artist Sunita Khaund Bhuyan, who engaged with the children through music, rhythm, and conversations on hope, strength, and emotional wellbeing.

The event was designed to promote healing, confidence, and mental wellbeing among children who have survived various forms of violence and are currently receiving psychosocial, legal, and rehabilitation support from UTSAH.

The musical experience created a safe and uplifting space where children could express themselves freely and experience comfort through the therapeutic power of music.

UTSAH has been a pioneer in addressing child sexual abuse (CSA) in the Northeast.

At present, UTSAH supports over 400 child survivors of sexual abuse, working in close coordination with Assam Police, the Child Welfare Committees, medical institutions, and the judiciary to ensure access to justice and long-term rehabilitation.