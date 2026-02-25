Pioneering IVF treatment in Ghaziabad

Indian couples are facing an acute issue in family advancement today. In the past 50 years, the Total fertility rate has dropped from 5.2 live birth rate per woman to 1.9 birth per woman. Infertility is no more an urban problem as the rural ratio is woman. Infertility about 2.1 as compared to the urban ratio.One may think that India has a 1.46 billion population but there has been a 30% increase in women experiencing infertility issues compared to the previous decade.

There is a myth that infertility is a woman problem but studies now reveal a 40%+ risein male infertility problems compared to thelast decade. Collectively (10-15) % of married Indiancouples acing some or the other infertility issues.Social shifts, lifestyle factors, and financial strains to afford a large family have been the key reasons for declining fertility rates. To make matters worse, India does not have affordable access to infertility treatment. There are about2650 registered fertility centres in India with over 90% being registered as private clinics.There are about (4000-4500) registered fertility doctors who are members of the Indian fertility society.

That is a very small number and India needs more infertility specialists to bring affordable infertility to a large population. Dr Mona Dahiya is one such name who is credited to set up fertility centres in the Delhi-NCR region way back in 1999. She is an internationally acclaimed infertility specialist with over 25 years of matchless experience.She has IVF centresunder the umbrella brand of Little Angel IVF. She opened her latest fertility centre in Ghaziabad to cater to the population of Indirapuram, Raj Nagar Extension, Crossing Republik and Gaur City.Dr Mona Dahiya has emerged as a respected leader ininfertility treatment and recognized as the best IVF Doctor in Ghaziabad for many years.

Any couple facing infertility problems in Ghaziabad, Dr Mona Dahiya and her IVF Centre in Ghaziabad representsthe best combination ofmedical knowledge and state-of-the-art laboratory infrastructure. More than 25,000 couples have been helped by Dr Mona Dahiya in the past 25 years in helping couples achieve their parenthood dreams.

Dr. Mona Dahiya – A visionary building a legacy of infertility treatment

Dr. Mona Dahiya’s reputation as the Best IVF Doctor in Ghaziabad has been built on a strong foundation of academic achievements and experience. She did her MBBS & MD in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from the prestigious Delhi University with Gold Medallistdegrees. She earned her MBBS degree from Lady Hardinge Medical College (Delhi University) and MD from Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC, Delhi University. There are few select infertility doctors in India that match her level of expertise.

She did her super specialization in reproductive medicine by earning a Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine from Singapore General Hospital.Singapore general hospital is considered as one of the world's most sophisticated fertility hospitals in the world. Her international exposure has made her a respected name for Minimal Stimulation. Low AMH, Customized fertility protocols and AI-assisted embryo selection. Her fertility clinic in Ghaziabad provides patients with the same standard of care found in Western countries.

Why is Little Angel IVF considered as the Best IVF Centre in Ghaziabad

Dr. Mona Dahiya provides her expertise at Little Angel IVF centres spread across Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi, and Gurugram. All her fertility clinics provide that latest technological edge required for consistent success rates. The following three factors make her clinic as the top-rated IVF centre in Ghaziabad.

1. ISO certified Cleanroom Advantage

Little Angel IVF fertility centres are equipped with Class 10,000 Cleanroom IVF Laboratory. This means that there are no more than 10,000 particles per cubic foot. For embryology standards, the environment is everything and little angel IVF is at the forefront of global standards. Little angel IVF maintains air purity levels that are far superior to standard operating rooms given the high AQI levels in Delhi NCR.Dr Mona’s clinic ensures that all the developing embryos are protected from volatile organic compounds (VOCs) to boost survival and implantation rates.

2. Advanced ART Suite of offerings

Little angel IVF is among the only IVF centrein Ghaziabad that is equipped with cutting-edge technology beyond basic IVF treatment.

• Laser-Assisted Hatching: This is an innovative technique that helps embryos break outof their shell at the right time for easier implantation.

• Blastocyst Culture: Blastocyst transfer is about transferring to Day 5 that mimics natural biology and yields for higher pregnancy rates.

• Genetic Testing facilities: Little angel IVF offers PGD/PGS (Preimplantation Genetic Screening) facilities that are crucial for the birth of a genetically healthy baby.

3. Transparency in Costs and Ethical standards.

Little angel IVF has earned the trust of thousands of couples in Ghaziabad. Their 100% Price Transparencypolicy provides all the clarity about all fertility procedures. Little angel IVF team is ably trainedto suggest patients with all the cost break up with a philosophy of no hidden costs.The financial counselling team at Little Angel IVF provides all-inclusive cost for every fertility treatment like IUI or IVF.

Success Rates that have become the benchmark.

Dr Mona Dahiya is credited for the highest fertility treatment success rates in India. Little Angel IVF centre in Ghaziabad statisticsis among the best in the Indian fertility industry in Delhi NCR.

Metrics Statistics Total Families Assisted 25,000+ Happy Couples IVF Success Rate Over 90% Live Birth Rates Experience 25+ Years in Reproductive Medicine IVF Cycles Performed 15,000+ Successful IVF Procedures Research Contributions 100+ International Publications Patient Satisfaction 5 Star Patient Reviews

A Personalized Infertility Treatment Patient Philosophy

The true differentiator for Dr. Mona Dahiya is her adoption ofcustomized treatment protocols. Little Angel IVF is known for its Personalized Treatment Protocols (PTP) provided by Dr Mona Dahiya. Dr Mona Dahiya personally customizes protocols for every patient.Every patient is diagnosed for Low AMH, PCOS, or Recurrent IVF Failure etc with latest laboratory technique.

Dr Mona Dahiya believes that Infertility is a medical condition that can be treated and people should not be stressed. The combination of Dr. Mona Dahiya’s 25 years of global expertise and the high-tech infrastructure of Little Angel IVF has created a gold standard facility that Ghaziabad has never seen before.

Patients in Ghaziabad can get the highest chances of IVF success rates with Dr Mona Dahiya. Dr. Mona Dahiya is a senior IVF consultant at leading IVF centres in Delhi NCR. Her Little Angel IVF fertility clinic has become the most promising name for Ghaziabad couples today.

Contact Information:

• IVF Clinic Name: Little Angel IVF

• Locations of Clinics: Ghaziabad | Noida | Delhi | Gurugram

• Website: www.littleangelivf.com | www.drmonadahiya.com

• Helpline for Consultation: +91 9267982924

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)