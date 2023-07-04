PGCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply online for one-year apprenticeship program in various trades

Guwahati, July 4: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, Government of India, is seeking applications from talented, dynamic, and enthusiastic candidates for a one-year apprenticeship program in various trades. This opportunity is specifically available for the North Eastern Region. Interested individuals are encouraged to apply online.



Submission of Online Application: 01.07.2023 to 31.07.2023 State: Arunachal Pradesh Apprenticeship Trade Total Training Slots# SC ST OBC (NCL) UR Diploma Electrical 10 0 5 0 5 Diploma Civil 6 0 3 0 3 Graduate (Electrical) 8 0 4 0 4 Graduate (Civil) 4 0 2 0 2 HR Executive 1 0 0 0 1 Total 29 0 14 0 15 State: Assam Apprenticeship Trade Total Training Slots# SC ST OBC (NCL) UR Diploma Electrical 10 1 1 3 5 Diploma Civil 7 0 1 2 4 Graduate (Electrical) 10 1 2 2 5 Graduate (Civil) 10 1 1 3 5 Graduate(Electronics/ Telecom) 1 0 0 0 1 HR Executive 3 0 0 1 2 Total 41 3 5 11 22 State: Manipur Apprenticeship Trade Total Training Slots# SC ST OBC (NCL) UR Diploma Electrical 2 0 1 0 1 Diploma Civil 1 0 0 0 1 Graduate (Electrical) 2 0 1 0 1 Graduate (Civil) 1 0 0 1 0 Total 6 0 2 1 3 State: Meghalaya Apprenticeship Trade Total Training Slots# SC ST OBC (NCL) UR ITI – Electrical 2 0 1 0 1 Diploma Electrical 0 0 0 0 0 Diploma Civil 2 0 1 0 1 Graduate (Electrical) 3 0 1 0 2 Graduate (Civil) 3 0 2 0 1 Law Executive 1 0 0 0 1 HR Executive 7 0 3 0 4 CSR Executive 1 0 0 0 1 Total 19 0 8 0 11 State: Mizoram Apprenticeship Trade Total Training Slots# SC ST OBC (NCL) UR Graduate (Electrical) 2 0 1 0 1 Graduate (Civil) 3 0 1 0 2 Total 5 0 2 0 3 State: Nagaland Apprenticeship Trade Total Training Slots# SC ST OBC (NCL) UR Diploma Electrical 1 0 0 0 1 Diploma Civil 2 0 1 0 1 Graduate (Electrical) 2 0 1 0 1 Graduate (Civil) 1 0 0 0 1 Total 6 0 2 0 4 State: Tripura Apprenticeship Trade Total Training Slots# SC ST OBC (NCL) UR Diploma Electrical 2 0 1 0 1 Diploma Civil 2 1 0 0 1 Graduate (Electrical) 3 1 1 0 1 Graduate (Civil) 2 0 1 0 1 Total 9 2 3 0 4

The number of available training slots is subject to change and may vary based on the actual needs of the company and compliance with the reservation guidelines outlined in the Apprentice Act 1961 during the engagement process.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates who meet the educational qualification criteria mentioned and have passed their final examination within two years from the closing date of the application, and are medically fit as per the guidelines of the Apprentice Act, 1961, are eligible to apply for an apprenticeship position in POWERGRID.

Additional trade specific criteria:

Sl. No. Apprenticeship Trade Qualification (Govt. recognised Degree/Diploma / Certificate) Stipend (₹) * 1 Electrician ITI in Electrician (Full-Time course) ₹ 13500 2 Diploma (Civil) Full Time (3 years course) – Diploma in Civil Engineering ₹ 15000 3 Diploma (Electrical) Full Time (3 years course) – Diploma in Electrical Engineering ₹ 15000 4 Graduate (Electrical) Full Time (4 years course) – B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electrical Engineering. ₹ 17500 5 Graduate (Civil) Full Time (4 years course) – B.E./B.Tech/B.Sc. (Engg.) in Civil Engineering ₹ 17500 6 Graduate (Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering) Full Time (4 years course) - B.E./ B.Tech./ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering ₹ 17500 7 HR Executive MBA (HR)/Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management/ Personnel Management & Industrial Relations (2 years full time course) or equivalent ₹ 17500 8 CSR Executive 2-year full time Master in Social Work (MSW) or Rural Development / Management or equivalent. ₹ 17500 9 Law Executive Graduate Degree in any discipline and Bachelor Degree in Law (L.L.B) (minimum 03 years professional course) OR 05 Years Integrated LLB Degree (Professional) ₹ 17500 *Payment of an additional ₹ 2500 in case no company accommodation is provided.

Ineligibility: The following conditions render candidates ineligible to apply for the apprenticeship.

1. If they are waiting for the results of their final examination.

2. If they have not reached the age of 18.

3. If they have already completed an apprenticeship training in any organization, regardless of the duration.

4. If they have job experience exceeding one year.

Selection Procedure:

Shortlisting of candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the prescribed qualification applicable to the respective trade. Shortlisted candidates shall be intimated through the registered email id. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for verification of documents. NO TA/DA shall be paid for verification of documents.

On successful completion of document verification, submission of medical certificate in prescribed format and the execution of Apprenticeship contract agreement, letter of engagement shall be issued to the candidates.

How to apply for the post?

Interested candidates who meet the specified eligibility criteria are encouraged to follow the application process outlined below:

STEP 1. Candidates must first register themselves as a candidate/student on the NAPS (National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme) website for HR Executive/CSR Executive/Law Executive/PR Assistant/ITI (Electrician) positions at https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in or on the NATS (National Apprenticeship Training Scheme) website for Degree/Diploma in engineering positions at https://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in. They should ensure that their profile is complete and up-to-date by uploading all the required documents.

STEP 2. Once candidates have obtained their NAPS/NATS registration/enrollment number, they should proceed to apply on the POWERGRID website using the following steps:

- Visit www.powergrid.in and navigate to the Careers section.

- Look for the "Engagement of Apprentices" section and click on "Apply Online."





For any query /clarification please contact through email: [email protected]