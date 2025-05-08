Pet owners in Assam push for accessible, 24/7 care amidst new hospital launches

Pet owners across Assam have a reason to cheer. The state government has announced plans to set up three dedicated pet care hospitals by the end of the year, bringing much-needed relief to thousands of animal lovers.

The three pet care hospitals—coming up in Birubari (Guwahati), Khanikar (Dibrugarh), and Bokakhat—are expected to significantly improve access to quality pet healthcare across Assam.

According to the detailed project report, each upcoming hospital will have four specialist doctors dedicated to surgery, medicine, pathology, and gynaecology—unlike traditional veterinary hospitals where a single doctor caters to all types of animals.

“In addition to specialist care, the hospitals will be equipped with modern diagnostic tools such as sonography machines, blood analysers, X-ray systems, and essential medicines tailored to pets,” says Dr Dandeswar Deka, Assistant Director of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department.

To further bolster animal healthcare, five new veterinary hospitals are also slated to come up in Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Golaghat, Tinsukia, and Sivasagar districts. These facilities aim to ensure better medical attention for both domestic pets and livestock.

While many have welcomed the move as a positive step forward, others argue that it was long overdue. Pet owners and animal welfare advocates point out that proper infrastructure and access to quality care have been lacking for years. The upcoming facilities, they hope, will address critical gaps in pet healthcare that has long been plaguing pet-owners in the state.

Strained vet services

For years, Assam lacked a round-the-clock pet care facility equipped with essential medicines, modern equipment, and sufficient medical personnel. “The pharmacy at the Khanapara veterinary hospital is the best in the city—it’s well-stocked and medicines are readily available. But one pharmacy isn’t enough. We need more such facilities across the city,” says Dixita Mahanta, a devoted pet parent from Guwahati.

Affordability, she adds, is equally critical. “These services must be within reach for all pet owners. After all, it’s a matter of life and death for a living being—access to care should not be dictated by profit alone,” Mahanta said, underscoring the urgent need for 24-hour veterinary pharmacies in Guwahati.

Shruti Hazarika, another city-based pet parent, echoed similar concerns, pointing to an acute shortage of medical equipment and staff in veterinary facilities. Recounting a recent ordeal, she shared, “I had to wait nearly five hours just to get an ultrasound done for my pet. It was alarming to learn that the entire city relies on a single machine for such a basic diagnostic procedure.”

Mahanta, too, recalled a distressing experience in 2018, when she rescued a puppy hit by a motorbike. “The pup, barely a month or two old, had to suffer in pain for three to four hours before anyone attended to her at Khanapara,” she said. Fortunately, the puppy survived and is now thriving—but the memory of that helpless wait lingers.













A pet dog in a city home (Photo: Dixita Mahanta)

Both Mahanta and Hazarika agree - while the government's plan to expand veterinary infrastructure is a welcome start, the focus must also be on staffing, affordability, and equipping these centres to truly serve the needs of Assam's growing pet-loving community.

Welcoming the government’s initiatives, they both univocally said that these facilities will bridge the gap in emergency services and ensure preventive healthcare.

More than medicine

Many believe that meaningful progress in pet and animal welfare requires government support to work in tandem with grassroots activism. Guwahati-based animal activist and rescuer Abhay Bora says this synergy can be transformative when channelled properly.

“Public-private partnerships with NGOs, government grants for animal welfare work, stronger animal protection laws, and the integration of animal welfare into public health and education systems — all of this can make a real difference,” he says.

Bora points out that while activists often play a crucial role in exposing abuse and neglect — leading to public outcry and policy change — they are frequently hamstrung by limited resources.













Pet animals in a city home (Photo: Abhay Bora)

“Animal activism lacks reach and resources. We often operate in isolation or on a small scale. Many also face legal hurdles that limit their work. Without institutional support, our efforts can be fragmented and less impactful,” he notes.

Welcoming the government’s recent initiatives to improve access to veterinary care, Bora underscored the need for proper execution.

“These facilities must be equipped with adequate staff, essential equipment, and be accessible to both urban and rural populations. Community awareness and collaboration with local rescue groups will go a long way in amplifying the impact of such institutions,” he adds.

New hospitals, new hope

Retired professor of the Veterinary College in Khanapara, Dr Bhaben Baishya, stressed the need to improve diagnostic infrastructure for pets in Assam.

“There is ample room for improvement in diagnostic facilities, particularly imaging technologies like CT scans and MRIs, as well as blood transfusion services. These are essential tools still largely unavailable in Assam,” he says, adding that a blood transfusion unit has only recently been installed at the Khanapara Veterinary Hospital.

Dr Baishya pointed out that in the absence of such facilities, many pet owners are forced to travel to other cities to seek advanced medical care for their animals. “The establishment of three new pet care hospitals is a much-needed initiative. These centres will bridge existing gaps not just in pet healthcare but also in overall animal welfare,” he says.

Dr Deka noted that the concept of dedicated pet care hospitals is a response to evolving societal needs.

“In earlier times, veterinary care largely focused on livestock and productive animals. But with rapid urbanisation, shrinking farmland, and changing family structures, pet ownership has increased significantly—not just in Guwahati, but even in peripheral areas. These hospitals aim to meet the growing demand for specialised pet healthcare,” Dr Deka concludes.