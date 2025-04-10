Parivahan Sewa Portal: A Complete Guide

The Parivahan Sewa Portal is a digital initiative launched by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) to streamline and modernize transport-related services in India. The portal serves as a centralized platform where citizens can access various services related to driving licences, vehicle registration, permits, road tax payments, and more—without visiting the Regional Transport Office (RTO) physically.

Overview of Parivahan Sewa

Parivahan Sewa aims to bring transparency, convenience, and efficiency to India’s transport system. It connects the databases of state RTOs and provides uniform services across the country. Whether you need to apply for a driving licence or pay road tax, the portal makes it easy to complete the process online.

Key Services Offered on the Parivahan Portal

1. Driving Licence Services

Citizens can apply for and manage all types of driving licences:

● Learner’s Licence application

● Permanent Driving Licence issuance

● DL Download Service

● Renewal of Driving Licence

● Duplicate Licence request

● International Driving Permit

● Slot booking for driving tests

● Status tracking for applications

2. Vehicle Registration Services

All vehicle-related services are available, including:

● New vehicle registration

● Transfer of ownership

● RC renewal and duplicate RC

● Hypothecation addition and removal

● Change of address in RC

3. e-Challan Services

Users can:

● Check and track traffic challans

● Pay challan fines online

● View challan history and payment status

4. Permit Services

For commercial vehicle owners and transporters, the portal allows:

● Application for national and state permits

● Temporary permits

● Goods and passenger vehicle permits

5. PUC Certificate

Vehicle owners can:

● Check the status of their Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate

● Renew or apply for a PUC online in supported regions

6. Road Tax Payment

Vehicle owners can calculate and pay their road tax online through a secure payment gateway.





7. Fancy Number Booking

Individuals and dealers can bid for fancy vehicle registration numbers through the portal.

8. Vehicle Fitness Certificate

Commercial vehicle owners can apply for a fitness certificate and check its status.

9. Know Your Vehicle Details

The portal allows users to check the ownership details, insurance status, and registration validity using a vehicle number.

Benefits of Using Parivahan Sewa

● Saves time and reduces the need to visit RTO offices

● Transparent process with status tracking

● Available 24x7 from anywhere in India

● Supports multiple online payment methods

● Brings uniformity across different states' transport departments

How to Access Parivahan Services

1. Visit the official website: https://parivahan.gov.in/

2. Choose the appropriate service under "Online Services"

3. Select your state or RTO, if required

4. Fill out the necessary forms and upload documents

5. Pay fees securely and track the application status

Conclusion

The Parivahan Sewa Portal is a significant step towards digitizing transport services in India. It empowers citizens by providing a hassle-free and transparent way to manage their transport-related needs online. Whether you are a private vehicle owner or a commercial operator, Parivahan Sewa offers a comprehensive suite of services to simplify your interactions with the transport department.