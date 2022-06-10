Padma Shri Jadev Payeng attends session on climate change in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jun 10: A one-day interactive session on Climate Change was organised by Assam down town University to celebrate World Environment Day. The Guest of Honour at the session was Padma Shri Jadav Payeng, the Forest Man of India. The session was chaired by Honorable Dean of Studies, Prof. Bandana Dutta, Honorable Chancellor, Dr. N.N Dutta, Honorable VC, Prof. N.C Talukdar, and Prof. L.N Kakati, Dean Faculty of Science. The session was initiated by an inaugural speech by Prof. L.N Kakati where he shared his views on the changing environment. The interactive session was uninterruptedly carried on by Mr. Payeng who shared his 32 years of hardship to create a forest out of nothing. He gave equal importance to incorporating a practical outlook in the Indian Educational System. In this regard he has put a proposal to the Government for setting up an Environment University. His experiences with building and growing the saplings, and his tedious work to protect it has left the students of AdtU motivated and in awe of his dedication.

To emphasise the importance of plantation, Vice-Chancellor of AdtU, Prof. N.C Talukdar stated the nurturing the saplings after plantation as well as encouraging the forthcoming students' batches to look after them. Mr. Payeng stressed on studying the depth of biodiversity to overcome Global Warming together!