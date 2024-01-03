Padadhwani 2024 youth festival to illuminate Digboi with cultural extravaganza

Guwahati, Jan 3: In a much-anticipated announcement, organisers of Padadhwani 2024, Digboi's premier youth festival, revealed the extensive line-up of events scheduled for the 4th, 5th, and 6th of January. The festival, in collaboration with the Nava Asom Nirman Foundation, promises a vibrant celebration of talent and culture.

According to a press release issued by the organisers, the festival will feature a diverse array of competitions, including quiz, music, dance, art, and essay contests. Cultural nights are set to captivate attendees on all three days, showcasing the rich artistic tapestry of Digboi.

The spotlight for the first night will be on DJ Cube, with a dynamic DJ night. Local artists will grace the stage, ensuring a cultural spectacle for festival-goers.

Day two of Padadhwani will kick off with a rally across Digboi's Oil Refinery, through which a discussion will be conducted on Digboi’s famous monuments by distinguished personalities. There will be a national-level speech programme featuring esteemed guests, including Dr. Sameer Kumar Das from North Bengal University and Dr. Ankur Tamuli Phukan from Lakshmi Mittal University of South Asia. The night will be adorned with cultural performances by Deeplina Deka and budding artist Klanz.

The festival's third day aims to foster environmental awareness through the Dihing Patkai Tour, commencing at 5:30 am. A cycle rally at 7 am will invite residents to explore the town and participate in this educational initiative. Renowned artist Prabin Borah will be the focal point of the concluding cultural night, hosted at the prestigious Paragdhar Chaliha Auditorium.

Some details of the various competitions to be held are as follows:

2nd & 3rd January: Basketball competition- India Club

4th January: Essay writing competition- Digboi Women’s College

5th January: Dance competition- Paragdhar Chaliha Auditorium/ Debate Competition- India Club, Digboi

6th January: Inter College Quiz competition and Open Quiz competition- India Club Digboi

Solo Song competition: Paragdhar Chaliha Auditorium

Arm Wrestling competition: Luit Shilpi Samaj Auditorium