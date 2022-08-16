Packers and movers in Guwahati: Here's a list of 5 carriers to help you shift

Guwahati: Shifting from one place to another can be a daunting task for many. Packing your valuables and moving them to a new destination becomes a stressful job when you have to do it on your own. However professionals can ease your task as they lend a helping hand to relocate your household goods, office etc. from one destination to another.

In Guwahati, the key to a stress-free move lies in hiring the best packers and movers for a smooth transition. Here is a list of 5 best packers and movers in Guwahati you can choose from.

KIRANSHREE MOVERS AND PACKERS

Kiranshree Movers and Packers in Guwahati provides all India service for household goods relocation, cars & bikes relocation, office relocation, local shifting, industrial relocation. They have a team of professional workers who has been shifting household goods in an extremely safe, reliable and affordable manner. They believe in quality at affordable price with safety and security.

Phone no. 8876414773

https://www.kiranshreemovers.com/

RHINO PACKERS AND MOVERS

Rhino Packers & Movers is one of the best and the most reliable packers and movers in Guwahati who is known for its end-to-end solutions. Their primary focus is to help relocating without any hassle. Be it relocating to a new home or office. Rhino Packers and Movers claims to assist you in packing and unpacking but also serve you with the most convenient and damage-free transportation.

Phone no. 9394937202

http://rhinotransport.in/





SPEEDEX LOGISTICS PACKERS AND MOVERS

Speedex Logistics Packers and Movers in Guwahati is one of the most trustworthy name in Packers and Movers business. Their head office is in Guwahati. They are a certified company with great experience. They provide complete services to all the cities of India. They offer domestic door-to-door delivery services for customers who want to reduce costs and minimize the risk of loss or product damage.

Phone no. 7578033001

https://www.speedexlogisticspackers.co.in/

JAI AMBAY PACKERS AND MOVERS



Jai Ambay Packers & Movers in Guwahati has fifteen years of experience in packing and moving services. Their services are budget-friendly. It has a reliable name in the field of packers and movers. Their aim is to deliver the best experience to their customers.



Phone no. 8134933195

https://www.jaiambaypackersmovers.com/

DIKSHA PACKERS AND MOVERS

Diksha Packers and Movers offer a wide range of moving services that are reasonable in price and can be customised according to the customer's need. Their services in Guwahati including local moving, long distance moving, residential moving, commercial moving, vehicle transportation and packing services, they even provide storage facilities in central location of Guwahati. They can handle the moving locally to Guwahati or from Guwahati to another city.

Phone no. 8168708722

http://dikshapackers.co.in/