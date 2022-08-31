Online grocery stores in Guwahati: Five best grocery apps to check out

Guwahati: Internet has made life easier and it can be gauged from the very fact that even for a pouch of salt, we don't have to visit the store. Grocery shopping can be an arduous task, from preparing a list of essentials, to sweating out at the supermarket or local store to buy products for daily needs. However, several grocery apps have come to our rescue as we get the groceries delivered at our doorstep.

Here is a list of five grocery apps providing services in Guwahati:

Bigbasket

Bigbasket is an online supermarket for all your daily needs. They offer a wide range of grocery and necessary food items that are must be in your kitchen and home. They provide their services all over India including Guwahati. They provide all payment options including cash on delivery and online payment modes.

www.bigbasket.com

Available for Android and iOS

JioMart

JioMart provides hassle free shopping experience from the comfort of your home, office or on the move. They offer fresh fruits & vegetables, rice, dals, oil, packaged food, dairy item, frozen, pet food, household cleaning items & personal care products from a single virtual store.

www.jiomart.com

Available for Android and iOS

Need N Food

Need N Food claims to be Guwahati's best-price online supermarket that have products across categories like grocery, gourmet, beauty & wellness, household care, baby care, pet care etc. and gets them at your doorstep. They provide hassle free delivery within 24 hours in Guwahati.

https://www.neednfood.com/

Phone No. 9707972118

Available for Android and iOS

Julunga.com

Julunga is an online grocery delivery service, where groceries, perishable food, fresh vegetables and fruits are served in prime areas of Guwahati. The offer multiple payment options and claims to have easy return and refund policies.

Phn. No 6913004006

https://julunga.com/

Gromaal.com

Gromaal is an online grocery home delivery service where fresh fruits and vegetables and all grocery items are delivered at your doorstep. They procure fresh fruits and vegetables and all grocery items locally and provide home delivery across Guwahati city. They claim to have the fastest delivery services in Guwahati.

Phn. No. 8880811788

https://gromaal.com/