NSE’s Growing Investor Base Strengthens Household Wealth Creation in 2025

India’s participation in capital markets continued to deepen in 2025, with the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) recording strong growth in its investor base and reinforcing the role of equities in long-term wealth creation.

As of December 19, 2025, NSE had 12.4 crore unique investors, with 24.4 crore investor accounts in total. During the year, 1.5 crore new investors joined the market, reflecting growing trust in equity markets as a preferred avenue for savings and investments.

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) plays a key role in enabling long-term wealth creation by connecting millions of households to India’s growing economy through transparent and well-regulated capital markets.

Wider Participation Across India :

Investor growth was recorded across all regions of the country, highlighting the widening reach of equity markets. South India registered the fastest growth, followed by North and East India, showing that stock market participation is expanding beyond large metropolitan centres.

States such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal led new investor additions in 2025. At the same time, several smaller and North-Eastern states also posted healthy growth, reflecting rising financial awareness and improved access to market infrastructure.

Equity Markets Support Wealth Creation :

India’s equity markets continued to support household wealth creation during the year. The total market value of NSE-listed companies rose to ₹469 lakh crore, underlining the expanding scale of India’s listed economy.

Market indices delivered steady returns despite global uncertainties. The Nifty 50 delivered over 11% returns on a total return basis in 2025, helping long-term investors grow their wealth through disciplined market participation.

Retail Confidence in Primary Markets :

Primary markets remained active, offering investors opportunities to participate in India’s corporate growth. In 2025, 213 companies were listed on NSE, raising close to ₹1.77 lakh crore. Retail investors continued to play an important role, with meaningful participation in both Mainboard and SME IPOs.

Focus on Awareness and Investor Protection :

NSE significantly expanded its Investor Awareness Programmes during the year, reaching nearly 1.2 crore participants across the country. Special focus was placed on encouraging women investors and first-time participants.

To further strengthen trust, the Investor Protection Fund grew to over ₹2,750 crore, reinforcing safeguards for market participants.

Supporting India’s Financial Future :

With a rising investor base, growing awareness, and a strong regulatory framework, NSE continues to help Indian households build long-term wealth and participate in the country’s economic growth.

