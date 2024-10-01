Novotel Guwahati drives sustainability forward with new EV fleet

Guwahati, Oct 1: Novotel Guwahati is thrilled to announce the addition of electric vehicles (EVs) to their fleet as part of their ongoing sustainability initiative aimed at supporting both the environment and the local community. Marking first of its own kind initiative by any 5-star property in Northeast India, Novotel, Guwahati recently introduced two electric cars, marking a significant step in their commitment to reducing carbon footprint and promoting eco-friendly transportation.

In the spirit of continuous improvement, Novotel, Guwahati is excited to share that they plan to expand their EV fleet with two more electric vehicles in the near future. This initiative not only reflects Novotel’s dedication to sustainable practices but also enhances the guest experience by providing a cleaner, greener travel option.

Manmeet Singh, General Manager of Novotel Guwahati, emphasized the importance of this initiative: “At Novotel, we believe in taking tangible steps toward a more sustainable future. By incorporating electric vehicles into our operations, we aim to minimize our environmental impact while also serving our community. We are also planning to implement various other sustainability initiatives to achieve the Accor goal of 30% reduction in energy consumption by 2030, further solidifying our commitment to sustainability.”

The introduction of electric vehicles is just one facet of Novotel Guwahati's broader strategy to promote environmental stewardship. Novotel Guwahati is dedicated to creating a positive impact and encouraging their guests and partners to join us in this journey.

Solidifying its commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible tourism, Novotel Guwahati bagged the prestigious Green Key certification on Earth Day this year. This recognition marks Novotel Guwahati as the only hotel in Eastern India and the 7th hotel in India to receive this esteemed accolade. Green Key is a globally recognized eco-label awarded to hospitality establishments that meet stringent criteria for environmental sustainability and corporate social responsibility.

“As the only hotel in Eastern India and the 7th hotel in India to receive the Green Key certification, Novotel Guwahati sets a new standard for sustainable hospitality in the region. This accomplishment highlights the hotel's leadership in environmental conservation and its dedication to creating a positive impact on the local community and ecosystem”, adds Manmeet Singh.









About Novotel Guwahati:

Novotel Guwahati GS Road is a luxury hotel located in the heart of Guwahati, India. With its prime location, modern amenities, and commitment to exceptional service, Novotel Guwahati offers guests a comfortable and convenient stay experience. The hotel is dedicated to sustainability and actively engages in eco-friendly practices to minimize its environmental impact while maximizing guest satisfaction.

About Novotel:

Novotel Hotels offer destination hotels designed as comforting and energizing places where guests can ‘press pause’ and take time to enjoy the moments that really matter. The brand’s wide array of hotels, suites and resorts offer a multitude of services for business and leisure guests alike, including spacious, modular rooms with natural and intuitive design; 24/7 catering with nutritious choices; dedicated meeting spaces; attentive and proactive staff; family zones for the youngest guests; multi-purpose lobbies; and accessible fitness centers. Novotel, which has over 530 locations in more than 60 countries is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,400 properties throughout more than 110 countries. Novotel is also a participating brand in ALL - Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.