NEHHDC Launches Centre of Excellence by AMHSSC in Guwahati

Guwahati, May 31: North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC) successfully launched the Centre of Excellence (CoE) the Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council (AMHSSC) today in Guwahati. This initiative is a significant step towards addressing the challenges faced by the apparel industry, enhancing efficiency in product development, research, and manpower skilling, and contributing to the rapid economic development of the country.

The inauguration of the AMHSSC Centre of Excellence in Guwahati was graced by Shri Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, who highlighted the government's commitment to skill development and entrepreneurship. Esteemed dignitaries present at the event included Dr. Kalyan Chakravarty, Principal Secretary to the State of Assam, Brig. R K Singh and Shri Devendra Jalihal, Director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Dr. A Sakthivel, Chairman of AMHSSC, expressed his heartfelt gratitude and reaffirmed the Council's dedication to aligning with the government's mission to promote the growth and competitiveness of Assam's apparel industry. He emphasized the Centre's critical role in contributing to the region's socio-economic development. Dr. Sakthivel also congratulated and appreciated Team NEHHDC for their successful efforts in setting up the Centre of Excellence, extending his best wishes for its future endeavors.

Brig. R. K Singh (Retd.), Managing Director of NEHHDC, conveyed his gratitude and expressed confidence that the Centre of Excellence will cater to the right students and artisans of North East India who aspire to excel in the apparel sector. He emphasized that the Centre will play a pivotal role in nurturing talent and enhancing the skills of the region’s workforce.

The state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence in Guwahati is equipped with the latest apparel manufacturing technology, offering students a realistic industry experience. It provides a wide range of courses, including Industrial Engineering, Production Supervision, Fashion Sampling Coordination, and Fashion Business & Marketing. These courses are aligned with government schemes like Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDUGKY) and Samarth, further enhancing the accessibility of these educational opportunities.

The CoE will serve as a hub for project work, internships, seminars, workshops, and upskilling programs, ensuring that students and professionals stay abreast of the latest industry trends. This initiative aims to foster innovation and elevate the standards of the apparel industry in the North East region.

About NEHHDC: North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC), A Govt. of India Enterprise under Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) is dedicated to developing and promoting the indigenous crafts of the North East region. By connecting craftsmen to prospective markets and consumers, NEHHDC generates economic, cultural, and social opportunities for creators while adding cultural value for consumers.

About AMHSSC: The AMHSSC Centre of Excellence – India is a new concept developed by the Apparel Made-Ups and Home Furnishing Sector Skill Council under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India. The primary objective of the CoE is to address the challenges faced by the apparel industry, improve product efficiency, drive research, and enhance manpower skills, thereby contributing to the country's rapid economic development.