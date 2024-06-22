NEHHDC announces “Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024”- A unique opportunity for Assam’s enterprising women

Guwahati, June 22: A first-of-its-kind business idea contest, especially designed for the enterprising women of Assam, has been initiated to provide a transformative platform for aspiring female entrepreneurs in the region.



Women from diverse backgrounds, can present their innovative ideas across six key sectors: Handicraft & Handloom, Health & Wellness, IT & ITES (including Media, Entertainment, Education, Logistics, etc.), Agri, Allied & Food Processing (including Floriculture & Horticulture), Leisure, Tourism & Hospitality, and Green & Sustainable Enterprises.

Registrations are open to all the women between the age of 18-50, i.e, students, homemakers, working professionals and entrepreneurs in business for not more than 3 years. Participants can submit their ideas at https://tejaswini.nehhdc.com/ and the deadline for submissions is July 5th, 2024, with the final event scheduled for the last week of August 2024 in Guwahati.

Participants of “Tejaswini Assam Ideathon 2024” will compete for a total prize pool of Rs. 5 Lakhs with 1st Prize: Rs. 1,50,000/-, 2nd Prize: Rs. 1,00,000/- and 3rd Prize: Rs. 75,000/-. Moreover, there are special prizes for Three (3) Best Student Ideas: Rs. 25,000/- each, Women in Technology: Rs. 50,000/- and Innovative Idea from Homemaker: Rs. 50,000/-. Additionally, the top 50 ideas will receive expert mentorship and guidance following the event.

The initiative has been taken up by the Women’s Cell of the Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise Department, Government of Assam, implemented by North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC) and ecosystem partner, Assam Startup-The Nest.

For further information and registration details, please visit the website: www.tejaswini.nehhdc.com.