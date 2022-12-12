NEET SS Counselling 2022: Seat allotment result out; Check online

Guwahati, 12 Dec: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has declared the final results for Round 1 seat allotment result of NEET SS 2022. To access NEET SS Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result 2022, candidates have to visit the official site of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

How to check NEET SS 2022 Counselling results?

• Go to the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in

• Click on the 'Super Speciality Counselling' tab

• Tap on the notice that reads " Final Result of SS 2022 Round 1"

• Check the rank and college allotted to you.

• Download and print out the result for future references.

For more updates on NEET SS 2022 Counselling, please visit the official website of mcc.nic.in.