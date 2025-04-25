NEDFi Hosts Talk on Buddhism in Northeast India

Guwahati, April 25: The North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (NEDFi) organized a talk on the theme “Buddhism in North East India” at the NEDFi Auditorium, Dispur, Guwahati. The session was delivered by Shri Niraj Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Government of India, who delivered the keynote address.

Shri Niraj Kumar, a distinguished scholar, policymaker, and noted commentator on Buddhist and Shakta traditions, spoke on the cultural and spiritual significance of Buddhism in the North Eastern Region. Drawing from his extensive academic work and field experience, he highlighted the historical roots, philosophical dimensions, and contemporary relevance of Buddhism in shaping the socio-cultural identity of the region.

Under NEDFi ‘s Techno economic fund, the organisation has carried out 122 techno economic studies in various sectors like industry, infrastructure requirements, resources mapping, agriculture and allied, education, health, sports, MSME project profiles, etc for the North Eastern region.

In the same occasion the Chief Guest Sh. Niraj Kumar along with NEDFi Board of Directors released the TEDF study report on ‘Organic farming and promotion of livelihood in the North Eastern region’

The report provides a comprehensive state-wise analysis of organic farming in the North Eastern Region (NER) of India. It examines the contribution, challenges, and initiatives of each state in promoting organic farming .The report delves into the topic of sustainable farming practices, highlighting traditional methods and their suitability for organic cultivation. It discusses various practices and their impact on sustainable agricultural growth. It examines the role of Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) in the context of post-harvest management, crop processing, and marketing in different states of the North Eastern Region (NER). The study also includes a business plan for key crops in the Northeast Region, including pineapple, lemon, orange, large cardamom, and chilli. This plan outlines strategies for production, marketing, and financials for each crop, aiming to maximize their potential in the region.

The event witnessed participation from a wide range of stakeholders including NEDFi Board of Directors, including Army Personnel, NCC cadets, ex-Army personnel, former bureaucrats, faculty members and students from premier academic institutions. Also in attendance were representatives from Greater Guwahati Buddhist Association, and members of civil society and the media fraternity.