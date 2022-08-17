NE to experience moderate rain, Guwahati continues to remain cloudy

Guwahati, Aug 17: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya.

The weather bulletin valid for the next 24 hours has predicted the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood is to remain partly cloudy today with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36 °C and 26°C, respectively, in the region



As per the bulletin issued by RMC, a warning has been issued that thunderstorms with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.



The details of the weather forecast for the different regions of North-East are as follows:







