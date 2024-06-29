Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio inaugurates Shoppers Stop's first store in Dimapur

Dimapur, June 29: Shoppers Stop, India's premium fashion, beauty and gifting omnichannel destination, is delighted to announce the launch of its first store at Khermahal Police Point, Dimapur. The store was inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Nagaland, Shri Neiphiu Rio.The new Shoppers Stop store is set to bring an unparalleled shopping experience to the residents of Dimapur and surrounding areas.

The opening of this store is in line with the expansion strategy of Shoppers Stop and will play a pivotal role in the local economy by providing direct and indirect employment opportunities to residents, thereby fostering economic growth. 100% front-end staff at the store is from Nagaland.

With the new Shoppers Stop store, the customers of Dimapur will get to experience 500 + brands, the latest fashion trends, enhanced beauty experience, a diverse range of watches, bags, and gifting options all conveniently available under one roof. Elevating the shopping experience, Shoppers Stop also offers services such as beauty makeovers and Personal Shopper. Additionally, the renowned Shoppers Stop First Citizens Club program promises a rewarding shopping experience. The premium Black Card Membership program allows shoppers to relish exclusive privileges, unique event invitations, a generous one-year return policy and many more rewards and benefits worth Rs. 50,000 upon enrolment.

Commenting on the company’s new store in Dimapur, Mr. Kavindra Mishra, Customer Care Associate, Managing Director, and CEO, Shoppers Stop Limited, said, "Northeast is an important market for us and we are thrilled to open our first store in Dimapur, bringing our premium fashion, beauty, and gifting offerings to the residents of Nagaland. This store marks an important milestone in our expansion strategy and demonstrates our commitment to providing exceptional shopping experiences across India. Additionally, by hiring local workforce, we aim to support the local economy and create valuable employment opportunities. At Shoppers Stop, we are bringing exciting store services to enhance the shopping journey and make it one of a kind shopping experience for our customers. We look forward to welcoming the vibrant community of Dimapur to our new store and offering them the best of global and Indian brands.”

As India's retail industry grows, Shoppers Stop has constantly evolved. Across multiple categories, Shoppers Stop boasts international, national, and exclusive brands. The new Shoppers Stop store in Dimapur will have a wide selection of popular and distinguished brands that will only be accessible in the market through Shoppers Stop. It provides a comprehensive selection of well-known national and international fashion brands including Paris Histon, Bentley, Tommy Hilfiger, Chopard,Guess, Prada, Versace, American Eagle, Rare Rabbit, LP, Allen Solly, Vero Moda, LP, MAC and many more.

Shoppers stop looks forward to welcoming you to the new Dimapur store, where exceptional service, personalized experiences and amazing brands await.