Moving Solutions: India’s Most Trusted Packers and Movers Portal

Guwahati, June 18: Are you planning to move your home to a new place? Whether you are moving down the street or relocating from one city to another, your house move can be as daunting as it is exciting. You may be excited about your move but the process of transferring all your belongings can be challenging and backbreaking. We are pretty sure that you cannot handle the entire shifting process by yourself.



So, how can you overcome moving challenges and make the process easy and hassle-free? No worries. There are professional packers and movers who can take work on your behalf and safely pack and transfer all your belongings.

However, choosing the right packers and movers is also imperative. You cannot expect a completely safe and hassle-free moving experience without using the services of the right movers and packers in your city. Also, finding the best moving company, especially on a tight budget, can bring you another concern for you.

To overcome these relocation challenges, Moving Solutions has entered the market with the ultimate, safe, and easy solution. You can use this ultimate relocation portal to hire reliable packers and movers for your house moving requirements. Whether you want to move for a short distance or a long distance, a reliable and experienced moving company will ease the process and give you peace of mind.

Why Trust Moving Solutions to Hire Relocation Services?

Moving Solutions has become India’s most trusted packers and movers portal because of several reasons. There are many special things about this portal that make it the best choice for customers across the country. If you are curious to know what factors make Moving Solutions India’s leading relocation portal, please refer to the following qualities and traits.

Have been in the industry since 2006

Moving Solutions takes pride in being one of India’s oldest relocation portals. Established in 2006, the portal has established itself as one of the most trustworthy portals because of the highest standards of relocation services. Whether you want professional services for residential relocation or commercial relocation, you can count on this ultimate relocation portal for quality and affordability.

Pan India network

Over the years, Moving Solutions has established a wide network of top-rated packers and movers across the country. At present, there are around 3143 reliable moving companies associated with this portal covering around 615 Indian cities. Till now, more than 9 lakh customers across the country have used Moving Solutions to hire relocation services and move their belongings. More importantly, 99% of customers are satisfied and happy with Moving Solutions. Whether you want to hire the best packers and movers in Guwahati, Delhi, Chennai, Patna, Kolkata, or Bangalore, you can count on this ultimate relocation portal.

A range of services

Moving Solutions helps customers to hire a wide range of services catering to their diverse relocation requirements. House shifting, office relocation, car transportation, and bike shifting are the main services that you can hire via this portal. You can also use this portal to hire some additional services like storage for household goods, warehousing of business inventory, vehicle storage, luggage transportation, furniture disassembly and reassembly, AC reinstallation and reinstallation, home cleaning, and pest control. Some companies associated with Moving Solutions also offer their services for international relocation requirements with complete assistance in paperwork and customs clearance. More importantly, moving companies associated with this portal can also customize their services to suit your specific needs and budget.

Packers and Movers Cost Calculator

The cost of hiring packers and movers is the primary concern for people who are looking to hire professional relocation services. Most customers want to know the shifting charges in advance. The internet is flooded with vague information about relocation charges. This makes customers confused. To deal with this type of concern, Moving Solutions has designed a revolutionary moving cost estimator, also called the packers and movers cost calculator. This is an online tool and can help you know the approximate relocation costs in a minute based on the entered details.

Customer support

One of the top reasons to count on Moving Solutions is its’ excellent customer support system. The customer support team of this portal comprises knowledgeable and polite professionals who are always ready to listen to you and give you the appropriate resolutions for your queries. Whether you have feedback on this portal or issues with its partners, you can reach its customer support team easily via phone and email. The best thing about this portal is that it takes strict action against its partners who breach the terms of Moving Solutions and indulge in fraudulent activities.

Methods to Hire Packers and Movers via Moving Solutions

Besides possessing several good qualities, Moving Solutions offers an easy, safe, and fast way to book the best packers and movers in different Indian cities. The process is as simple as that even a child can quickly book the desired moving service in a few minutes. If you are wondering how to use Moving Solutions to hire reliable movers and packers for your relocation needs, simply take the following steps.

Share your requirements

Moving Solutions offers you a quick and fast inquiry form that you can use to share your relocation requirements. In the inquiry form, you will need to enter your name, mobile number, email ID, current location address, destination address, moving date, and a short information about the belongings that you want to move.

Receive quotes from 3 qualified movers

After receiving your requirements, the team of Moving Solutions will share with you the details of the top 3 pre-screened packers and movers available in your area. You will get the movers’ details via SMS and Email. Shortly, the recommended moving companies will call you to schedule a pre-move survey to assess belongings and give you quotes.

Compare rates and hire the best movers

Once you have obtained free quotations from Moving Solutions’ partner packers and movers, compare the quotes thoroughly. When comparing the quotes, do not solely focus on costs but also consider other aspects such as quality of services, movers’ experience, and their online reviews and ratings. Make an informed decision and select the one that best suits your needs and budget.

Customer Satisfaction: Our Top Priority

At Moving Solutions, we pride ourselves on our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our dedicated customer support team is always on hand to assist you with any queries or concerns, making sure your moving experience is as seamless as possible.