It had been 18 years since the Royal Challengers Bangalore last won the IPL title. After long eluding them, they defeated the Punjab Kings in the IPL final to capture the championship. Though players like Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, and Virat Kohli played a key role, batting coach Dinesh Karthik should be getting more credit.

Fans following team success stories and betting trends can explore available payment methods to place their wagers more easily during the IPL season. Karthik may not have had earth-shattering numbers, but his impact on the pitch was critical for his club’s IPL Trophy success.

More Than Meets the Eye

Karthik may not get the love he deserves, but his contributions are being noticed. Analysts who work behind the scenes with the franchise, especially during their June title win, noted the role that the coach played in getting his team to the promised land. For the veteran Virat Kohli, the wait was too long to bear.

Karthik has been repeatedly praised for his deep knowledge and passion for the game. And who better to lead the charge than a coach who had previously had two stints with RCB in the past. That Karthik would sign up as batting coach makes all the sense in the world.

Leadership and Strategy

For RCB to capture the IPL title, they had to get dynamic leadership and strategy from Karthik. His career was personified by a “never say die” attitude, something that has translated to his days as batting coach for RCB.

His voice maintains a consistent tone with players, getting the best out of the aforementioned Salt, Kohli, Hazlewood, and others. While they are the ones delivering on the field, it is with Karthik’s guidance that they have developed into such effective players.

Transforming RCB

Karthik has made a lot of contributions since coming on as batting coach for RCB. Perhaps the biggest move was changing the very brand of RCB cricket, helping them to become much more aggressive than they have been in the past.

He is very astute as to what happens on the field, often being seen jotting notes down with his pen and paper. He is animated as well, making adjustments on the fly and constantly communicating with his team. That can be a difference-maker in the IPL, and proved to be the case as RCB won the title for the first time in 18 years.

A Key Component Going Forward

Now that the drought has ended, the key for RCB is not to become complacent. Getting to the top of the mountain is one thing. Being able to stay on top is another beast entirely. With coaching in place like that provided by Karthik, RCB seems to be in good hands and should remain in contention for the IPL crown. Karthik’s contributions to the club are numerous and can be seen at all levels of the organization.

(The views, opinions, and claims in this article are solely those of the author’s and do not represent the editorial stance of The Assam Tribune)