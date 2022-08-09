84 years of service to the nation
Moderate rainfall in parts of NE while Guwahati to remain partly cloudy

By The Assam Tribune
Moderate rainfall in parts of NE while Guwahati to remain partly cloudy
Guwahati, Aug 9: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, parts of North-East will experience moderate rainfall today. It may occur in many places of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

The day temperature is very likely to be above normal by 4-5 °C in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya for the next 48 hours.

According to RMC, the local forecast for Guwahati and the neighbourhood is likely to remain cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36 °C and 26 °C, respectively.

The Centre has also issued a warning for the following regions, which are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The details of the weather forecast, which is valid for the next 24 hours, are as follows:




