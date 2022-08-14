Moderate rain likely to occur in NE while Guwahati remains partly cloudy

Guwahati Aug 14: As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, moderate rain is very likely to occur in most places in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura and at many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya in the North-East.

While the weather in Guwahati and its surroundings remains cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. According to RMC, the maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 35 °C and 26 °C, respectively, today.

The Centre has also issued certain warnings, which are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2)Heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

