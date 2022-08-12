Moderate rain in parts of NE while Guwahati remains partly cloudy: RMC

Guwahati, Aug 12: As per the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, the weather forecast in Guwahati and its neighbourhood to remain partly cloudy with one or two spells of rainfall or thundershowers, while maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain between 36°C and 27°C respectively.

Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur in a few places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. The day temperature is very likely to be above normal by 4-5 °C in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during the next 48 hours.

It has also issued a warning that thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The details of the weather forecast which will be valid for the next 24 hours in different parts of the region are as follows:











