Moderate rain in NE while Guwahati is partly cloudy today

Guwahati, Aug 19: According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the local forecast for Guwahati and its neighbourhood is to remain partly cloudy today with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to be 36 °C and 27 °C, respectively, in the region.

The weather bulletin valid for the next 24 hours has predicted that moderate rain is very likely to occur in many places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. While light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Assam & Meghalaya and light rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the bulletin issued by RMC, the warning issued are as follows:

1)Thunderstorm with lightening is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur,

Mizoram and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

The details of the weather forecast for the different regions of North-East are as follows:















