Mentorship Beyond Syllabus: Dr. Vijender Singh’s Vision for Personality and Purpose

On July 21, 2025, Guwahati turned into a hub of intellectual energy and inspiration as Dr. Vijender Singh Chauhan, renowned UPSC mentor and Associate Professor at Zakir Husain Delhi College, University of Delhi, attended a seminar organised by SPM IAS Academy as the chief guest speaker. His arrival marked more than just a visit- but a rare confluence of wisdom and motivation that aspirants across Assam had long awaited. From discussing serious syllabus questions to humorous replies, Dr. Chauhan, with his trademark wit and thought-provoking ideas, left an indelible mark on everyone who crossed his path, turning the day into a celebration of purpose, learning, and possibility.

The Morning Exchange: A Conversation with Aspirants

The day began with a closed-door session at SPM IAS Academy, where students and staff engaged in an open conversation with Dr. Singh. Unlike conventional lectures, this session allowed aspiring civil servants to directly ask questions on topics ranging from maintaining consistency to coping with exam failures. Dr. Singh's personal introduction and humble demeanour captivated everyone with his grace.

He emphasised that the journey to civil services involves not just mastering the syllabus but also building character. "Master the boredom and enjoy the mundane, because civil services is about carrying out duties without seeking applause," he remarked, encouraging students to focus on inner transformation as well as outer preparation.

ITA Cultural Complex: The Crowd, the Curiosity, and the Charisma

By the time Dr. Singh arrived at ITA Machkhowa for the open seminar, an enthusiastic crowd had already gathered. His arrival was met with applause and excitement, and he lived up to every expectation.

With humour-laced wisdom, witty comebacks, and relatable anecdotes, he kept the packed hall engaged for hours. His ability to switch from complex philosophical insights to relatable everyday struggles made his talk memorable.

Democracy and Dreams: The Right to Aspire

During the open seminar at ITA Machkhowa, Dr. Singh discussed the importance of democratic values. He passionately advocated that in a democracy like India, every citizen—regardless of their background—has the right to aspire to become a civil servant. He stated, “To be something is better than being nothing,” and emphasised that participating in the bureaucracy is not a privilege but a rightful aspiration.

He reminded students that success is not merely personal but collective — a journey shaped by mentors, peers, family, and one’s socio-political context.

Purpose Beyond Prestige: Why Civil Services?

Many aspirants find it challenging to maintain consistency, often feeling overwhelmed and lost in the chaos despite their tireless dedication. Dr. Singh explored a crucial question: Why do you want to be a civil servant? He encouraged aspirants to reflect on their motivations, urging them to reject superficial reasons and instead find a deeper purpose

He emphasised that when you know the "why," you also understand the "how.""Don’t just chase the position, chase the reason," he said, stressing the importance of aligning preparation with passion and purpose.

From Struggle to Strategy: The “Ecosystem Approach”

A key takeaway from his talk was the concept of the “Ecosystem Approach.” Rather than isolating themselves, aspirants were urged to embrace collaborative learning, peer discussions, and mutual motivation. Civil service preparation, he believes, is not a lonely race but a shared journey that thrives in a healthy ecosystem.

He also pointed out the need to remain politically and socially aware, as understanding society is fundamental to governing it.

Q&A: Wisdom in Simplicity

Among many thoughtful queries, some questions—echoing the silent struggles of countless aspirants.

Q: “When there’s so much to study and so little time, how can we afford to take breaks?”

Dr. Chauhan responded with what many described as the most healing answer of the session:

“You must fall in love with the process. Be in a quiet romance with your books. Breaks aren’t a distraction—they’re fuel. Mental health is part of your syllabus. Don’t skip it.”

Q: How should we choose our optional subject?

Dr. Vijender Singh Chauhan offered a practical guide to choosing an optional subject:

Interest and familiarity make consistency easier, availability of guidance ensures support, and GS overlap saves time. His parting advice was clear: “Don’t chase trends. Chase understanding.

These responses didn’t just guide—they comforted, empowered, and reminded aspirants that the path to success is not made of superhuman effort, but of deeply human endurance.

A Glimpse into 'Look Around': His Book and His Message

In response to questions about his writings, Dr. Singh discussed his book Look Around, which captures his observations, reflections, and advice for young minds. The book encourages readers to pause, reflect, and understand the world around them with curiosity and compassion.

"Don't just look inward; look around — because the answers to your life’s questions often lie in your surroundings," he shared.

Civil Services with a Conscience: Standing with the Marginalised

Dr. Vijender Singh Chauhan emphasised that civil services are not merely about administrative efficiency but about embodying the spirit of the Constitution. He urged aspirants to develop a sympathetic and inclusive attitude towards the marginalised sections of society. According to him, an empathetic officer is far more effective than one who only focuses on rules. "The real test of governance lies in how it treats its weakest," he said, reminding students that compassion and justice are not optional but essential traits for future civil servants.

Building a Sensitivity-Based Bureaucratic Ethos

He highlighted that aspirants must go beyond textbooks and cultivate emotional intelligence. By understanding the lived realities of vulnerable communities—be it rural poor, tribal populations, women, or the differently-abled—future officers can contribute meaningfully to policy-making and implementation. He called for a new generation of civil servants who can blend intellect with empathy.

Redefining Success: A Collective Effort

For Dr. Singh, success in civil services is not a solitary medal. It is a collective victory where parents, teachers, friends, and even one’s local environment play vital roles. He urged aspirants to value this support and remain humble.

"Your result bears many fingerprints. Acknowledge them," he said with a heartfelt smile.

Guiding Lights for India’s Future Bureaucrats: SPM IAS Leads the Way

In a time when credible mentorship is the cornerstone of success in competitive exams, institutions like SPM IAS Academy stand as pillars of guidance and inspiration. Founded in 2019 by Satyajit Kumar, Chinmoy Bordoloi, Mridul Mishra, and Vivek Khetawat, the academy has steadily risen to become a beacon for grassroots aspirants across the region. With a strong commitment to nurturing not just knowledge but purpose, SPM IAS provides a transformative learning environment where mentorship, motivation, and moral grounding come together to shape India’s future civil servants.

Final Words: Personality Over Position

Dr. Singh concluded with a powerful message — that civil services should not define who you are; your personality should. “Don’t let the service shape your identity. Let your identity shape the service,” he said, earning a standing ovation.

In a world chasing shortcuts, Dr. Vijender Singh reminded everyone that the long, honest road still matters.







