Medical dictionary and textbooks to be published in Assamese language soon

Guwahati, Aug 3: Medical dictionary-cum-lexicons and textbooks will be available soon for medical education in Assam. The Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS) to which the medical colleges of Assam are affiliated said that it has compiled the medical dictionaries and textbooks from English to Assamese and will soon begin the printing of the same.

Speaking to a national daily, The Vice-Chancellor of SSUHS, Dhruba Jyoti Borah said, under-graduation education in medical is studied in English and the government will have to take a call if the same has to be implemented. Even the State government needs to take a formal decision in this regard. However, as per Borah, SSUHS is going ahead with the plan to print the dictionary-cum-lexicon in four months and prepare the textbooks in Assamese language within nine months. He further added that they will use spellings and expressions from the lexicon to meet a standardised form.

This initiative has been taken in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advocacy for introducing medical and technical education in mother tongue. According to PM Modi, imparting education in vernacular language will improve healthcare in remote areas. He believes that this can help doctors reach people and understand their problems. However, the Centre is yet to take a decision on this matter.