Majestic Academy Celebrates Success as 585+ Students Clear ADRE 2.0

Majestic Academy, a unit of SPM IAS Academy, organised a felicitation programme in Guwahati to honour candidates who successfully qualified the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) 2.0.

Marking a significant milestone for the institution, over 585 candidates trained at Majestic Academy cleared the ADRE 2.0 examination, reflecting the academy’s consistent focus on structured preparation and student-centric guidance.

The programme commenced with an opening ceremony led by Shri Kumar Prashant Sinha, Academic Director, who outlined the academy’s vision and mission, emphasising disciplined learning, strategic mentoring, and comprehensive academic support for competitive examinations.

The event showcased the achievements of the successful candidates and featured cultural performances by students, including music, dance, and poetry, adding vibrancy to the celebration.

The occasion was further enriched by the presence of Chief Guests Shri Mahadananda Hazarika, IAS (Retd.) and Shri Majnur Hussain, IAS (Retd.), who addressed the students and motivated them by highlighting the importance of discipline, perseverance, and consistent effort in achieving success in competitive examinations.

The felicitation ceremony remained the highlight of the programme, where ADRE 2.0 achievers were honoured for their dedication and hard work. Several students expressed gratitude to the academy and its faculty for their guidance, mentorship, and unwavering support throughout their preparation journey.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Shri Chinmoy Bordoloi, Director of SPM IAS Academy, who acknowledged the presence of the distinguished guests and thanked the faculty members, students, and organisers for making the event a success.

