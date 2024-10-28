Magik Cook Noodles debuts on shelves, promising a “Magikal” culinary experience just in time for Diwali

Shree Mahabir Foods Limited, a trusted name in food essentials, has announced the launch of Magik Cook Noodles on October 28, marking an exciting expansion from core food staples to the adventurous world of snacking. This launch redefines Magik Cook’s commitment to quality and flavor, bringing a playful, bold twist to everyday meals that promises a memorable culinary experience.

The event, held yesterday at Hotel Taj Vivanta, brought together culinary experts, food influencers, and media representatives to celebrate the brand’s evolution and the arrival of Magik Cook’s latest innovation. The launch showcases Magik Cook’s journey from providing everyday essentials like atta, maida, millets, poha, and dalia to introducing an adventurous noodle line that adds excitement to mealtime.

In a significant achievement for a brand from the Northeast, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has joined Magik Cook as its brand ambassador. Janhvi’s partnership reflects the brand’s national appeal and energetic personality, perfectly aligning with Magik Cook’s vision of making food fun, bold, and experiential. Her presence reinforces the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality, spirited, and flavorful food options for the modern Indian family.

The event was graced by Shri Sanjeev Bajoria, Managing Director; Smt. Jyoti Bajoria, Director; and Ms. Anahita Bajoria, CEO and Director of Magik Cook. Special guests Shri Atul Lahkar, a well-known culinary expert, and Shri Nayan Jyoti Saikia, the celebrated winner of MasterChef India, showcased their skills by preparing flavorful dishes with Magik Cook Noodles, leaving the audience thoroughly impressed. Shri Utpal Kanta, Director at Royal Global University and Founder of PRspeak and TIME8, along with dealers, distributors, media representatives, and social media influencers, was also in attendance to experience the product firsthand.

Magik Cook Noodles brings a burst of distinctive flavors that elevate snacking to a new level, featuring bold options such as the Bhut Jolokia variant—a tribute to the brand’s Northeastern roots with a fiery twist that excites the palate. Crafted with quality ingredients and designed to meet the needs of modern, fast-paced lifestyles, Magik Cook Noodles promises a refreshing departure from the mundane, infusing a sense of adventure into every bite.

As Ms. Anahita Bajoria shared, “With Magik Cook Noodles, we’re celebrating food as more than just sustenance—it’s an experience that creates unforgettable moments. We want to bring families together around something delicious and convenient, especially during this festive season. We’re proud of the vibrant, playful spirit that Magik Cook represents, and we look forward to it becoming a part of homes across India.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Utpal Kanta expressed his admiration, stating, “Magik Cook’s journey is a testament to the power of vision and unwavering commitment. Dedication of its management led by Anahita Bajoria and her team to quality and innovation has not only elevated the brand but also brought a bold new taste experience to the people. It’s inspiring to see a brand from the Northeast make such a national impact, setting new standards in the industry and bringing pride to the region.”

In alignment with its festive campaign, “This Diwali, Try Magikal Gatherings!”, Magik Cook invites families nationwide to make their celebrations more flavorful and exciting with these bold new flavors.

The event featured a blind tasting session, allowing guests to explore the unique flavors, and engaging live cooking sessions with culinary experts, adding an element of fun and discovery.















