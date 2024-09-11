MAAC Chandmari to Host 'MAAC Magic'

MAAC Chandmari, one of the Guwahati's premier institutes for animation and graphic design, is organizing an exciting seminar titled MAAC Magic. The event, which is free to attend, will take place on 12th September 2024, starting at 3 PM at the MAAC Chandmari campus, located at Chandmari U-turn, Guwahati.



MAAC Magic aims to provide students with valuable insights into the world of animation and design. The seminar will feature industry professionals who will share their expertise and guide aspiring creatives on how to launch their careers in this dynamic field.





Students interested in attending can register by calling 8473845406 or by clicking the registration link https://forms.gle/7tTrEmVi1sCbLCQA7

