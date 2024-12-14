MAAC Chandmari Celebrates Big Wins at 24FPS Animation Awards 2024

MAAC Chandmari made its mark at the 24FPS International Animation Awards held on December 13, 2024. In the Digital Film Making (DFM) category, Red Canvas by Team Cinecraft from MAAC Chandmari won the Gold Award, while The Box by Team Lensmaster earned a nomination, standing out among top films from across India.

Adding to the accolades, Chinmoy Sharma from MAAC Chandmari won Silver in 3D Game Asset and Prop Design in the Skill Set category. Meanwhile, MAAC Midnapore secured a Bronze Award in the same category, showcasing the institute's pan-India talent.

These achievements reflect MAAC Chandmari's commitment to fostering excellence in animation, digital film making, and design.