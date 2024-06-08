Lush Café introduces irresistible corporate lunches at Rs 499 all inclusive

Guwahati, June 8: Lush Café, a neo-continental and gourmet nestled in the vibrant city of Guwahati, proudly announces the launch of its exceptional corporate lunch offering, priced at an unbeatable Rs 499 all-inclusive. This exciting launch event saw a splendid gathering of corporate professionals from the bustling Uzan Bazar area, all enjoying the exquisite lunches crafted by Lush’s talented chefs.

Designed to provide a perfect blend of taste, quality, and affordability, Lush Café’s new corporate lunch menu is available Monday to Friday from 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm. The menu boasts a delightful array of Continental, Oriental, and Indian cuisines, ensuring a memorable dining experience for every palate.

The Continental menu features starters like refreshing Tabouleh and options such as Paneer Satay with Bruschetta or Mushroom Ragout on Toast. Main course highlights include Vegetable Stroganoff with Rice and Bread, Beetroot and Spinach Ravioli, and a choice of Lasagna or other pastas. The meal is rounded off with hand-churned ice cream and a selection of drinks. For those preferring Oriental flavours, the menu includes a Sprout & Tomato Salad, appetisers like Lotus Stem Chips, Harshal Mushroom, or Paneer & Corn Cheese Cigar Rolls, followed by main dishes such as Thai Green Curry, Spicy Soba Noodles, or Burnt Garlic Fried Rice with Chilli Paneer or Tofu, accompanied by ice cream and drinks. The Indian menu offers starters like Galouti and Anari Kebab and main courses featuring Crispy Bhindi Masala and either Paneer Makhani or Mushroom Makhani, along with chutney, chopped salad, and curd. The meal concludes with traditional sweets, ice cream, and a variety of beverages.

“We are thrilled to offer this exquisite dining experience to the corporate community in Guwahati,” said Aabhishek Bedi Varma, Chef & Co-Owner, Lush Café. “Our corporate lunch menu is thoughtfully curated to provide a perfect balance of taste, quality, and value, ensuring our guests can enjoy a delightful meal even during their busy workdays.”

Lush Café remains a beloved destination for food enthusiasts in Guwahati, known for its inviting ambiance, exceptional service, and innovative menu offerings. With the introduction of the corporate lunch, Lush Café continues to cater to the evolving needs of its patrons, providing a convenient and enjoyable dining solution for professionals.

About Lush The Cafe:

Lush the Cafe is a haven located in Guwahati, India, known for its experimental gourmet vegetarian and Neo-Continental cuisine.