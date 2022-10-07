Light to moderate rain likely to occur in Assam and other NE states

Guwahati, Sep 13: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati, moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at many places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. While light to moderate rain is very likely to occur in a few places like Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

The local forecast for Guwahati and the neighbourhood is likely to experience partly cloudy sky.





The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain between 33 °C and 24 °C, respectively.

The Centre has also issued a warning for the following regions, which are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.





The details of the weather forecast, which is valid for the next 24 hours, are as follows:











