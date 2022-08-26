Light to moderate rain in NE, while Guwahati remains partly cloudy

Guwahati, Aug 26: According to the weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), the weather for Guwahati and its surroundings for the next 24 hours will remain partly cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are most likely to remain between 35°C and 26°C in the region, respectively.

According to the RMC, "Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur in a few places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura."

The Centre has also issued certain warnings for these NE regions, which are as follows:

1) Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.

2) Heavy rain is very likely to occur in isolated places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

The detailed weather forecast for different parts of the region is as follows:



















